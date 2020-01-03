EAST LANSING, Mich. — One game of poor three-point shooting can be explained away.
Just a bad shooting night.
Two games shouldn’t raise cause for concern either. Even a third wouldn’t be a total disaster.
Illinois shooting 20 of 100 from three-point range in its games against high-major teams? That’s a trend. And an issue.
One that cropped up again Thursday night against No. 14 Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Illinois didn’t make its first three-pointer until Alan Griffin hit one with 14 minutes, 1 second to play in the second half, finished 3 of 28 from beyond the arc for the game and lost 76-56 to the Spartans in front of 14,797 spectators that got a little bolder, a little louder with every miss.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s reaction? Well, he’s less concerned than the Illini’s three-point shooting statistics in their biggest games this season might indicate.
“If we’re sitting in here (Thursday) and we shot 48 or 50 percent, we’ve got a different deal,” Underwood said.
Illinois shot just 29.3 percent overall from the field and 10.7 percent from three-point range.
“I loved what we got offensively (Thursday),” Underwood continued. “I loved where we were. I’ll take 20 offensive rebounds. I’ll take eight turnovers on the road. The only thing I don’t like about (Thursday) is we didn’t shoot the ball, and we lost. I can’t control shooting the basketball. I can control the shots we got, and I feel great about where we’re getting those from.”
Illinois (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) missed all 10 of its three-pointers in the first half against Michigan State (11-3, 3-0). The Spartans, though, led by just six points, 36-30, at the break. The Illini were feeling good about their chances, hanging with a top 25 team despite some truly inefficient offense.
“We came into the locker room great,” said Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois’ sophomore guard who finished with a team-high 18 points. “We had a lot of energy. Everybody was talking, enthusiastic. We felt like we had a chance to win the game. Then they went on a run and pretty much it was over from there.”
That run was a 15-3 burst from Michigan State. The three points actually came from Griffin’s three-pointer, but the Spartans hit a couple of their own from deep and saw their lead jump from eight points to 18.
“They made a ton of plays in a row,” Dosunmu said. “I felt like it was hard to come back from that because now we’re playing catchup. When you’ve got somebody down 20 at home, it’s really hard to come back from that.”
Especially when three-pointers aren’t falling. Trent Frazier ultimately hit a pair of threes in the second half, finishing 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. That, plus Griffin’s one make, though, was it. Even if it wasn’t, statistically, Illinois’ worst three-point shooting performance of the season. That came in a 1 of 11 (9.1 percent) effort during the Illini’s 71-62 upset win of Michigan on Dec. 11.
The Illinois players take after Underwood when it comes to their shooting this season.
They aren’t concerned by the volume of their misses. Not concerned that their season shooting percentage from three-point range slipped below 30 percent after Thursday’s game.
“We shoot each and every day with our coaches,” Dosunmu said. “Two-a-days shooting. I feel like it’s more of being tough enough to go up there and make it. Of course there’s nights where the ball just doesn’t fall.
“I feel like the reps are there. I’m not really concerned about it because I know that we’re putting the work in each and every day. I really mean that. At the end of the day, we’ve got to step up there and make it.”
The counter when shots aren’t falling is pretty simple in Griffin’s opinion. He even did more of it than usual against Michigan State. Dosunmu did, too, even if it’s a more natural part of his game.
“Start going to the rim if our shots aren’t falling,” said Griffin, who scored 17 points and was the only other Illini in double figures besides Dosunmu. “I felt like we were forcing it. You know, we shoot good at home, then when we get on the road, it gets hard. We should have went to the rim a lot more. You know you have good nights and you have bad nights. All you have to do is get ready for the next game and hope they fall.”