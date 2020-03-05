CHAMPAIGN — The scene at the end of last year’s Illinois men’s basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, is one Illini fans have grown rather accustomed to this season.
Let’s break it down.
Ayo Dosunmu passed to Trent Frazier in the right corner of Illinois’ half court, which drew an immediate double team trap from Ohio State guards Luther Muhammad and Musa Jallow. Frazier managed to make one move back in Dosunmu’s direction and passed the ball around Muhammad while falling out of bounds.
Dosunmu didn’t bother with a dribble. Unguarded, with CJ Jackson’s defensive rotation coming too late, Dosunmu launched a three-pointer from 26 feet.
Drained it, too, to give the Illini a six-point lead with 29.3 seconds to play in what would be 63-56 win against the Buckeyes.
Moments like that have become more commonplace this season, but it was a bit more unique a year ago. Dosunmu has a litany of game-winners and clutch shots to his credit now, and No. 23 Illinois (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) has racked up five Big Ten road wins ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. showdown with No. 19 Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) at Value City Arena.
A year ago in Columbus?
Dosunmu had just his game-winner against Michigan State to fall back on, and Illinois hadn’t won a conference road game in nearly a calendar year.
“We hadn’t won on the road very much to that point,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday before the Illini departed for Columbus. The Illini, in fact, had just three total wins away from Champaign and one true road win in his first year-plus as coach before that Ohio State game.
“I think it was vital that at some point we had to break that streak,” Underwood continued. “It was kind of a hard-fought, grind-it-out, gritty game that came down to Ayo doing what Ayo does. He hit a big shot — hit a big three — in a night that he really wasn’t great. ... It was a starting point. It was something we could build on. We’d know that we could beat a really good team on the road.”
Illinois has collected road win after road win this season, including snapping lengthy losing streaks at Wisconsin and at Purdue. A win Thursday in Columbus would be the Illini’s sixth away from home in Big Ten play and most in the conference this season.
The circumstances of Thursday’s game, of course, are different than last year’s matchup at Ohio State. Those Illini did push their winning streak to four by beating the Buckeyes, but it was in the midst of a 12-21 season. These Illini are ranked again, have 20 wins in the regular season for the first time since the 2012-13 season and are competing for a regular season Big Ten title.
“We’re playing for much more,” Dosunmu said. “This year, this road kill would feel much better, of course, because of what’s at hand. We’ve got to come out and take care of business. Come out and play our game. Come out and play hard. I promise you everything will take care of itself because we’ve put the work in.”
Illinois’ shot at its first regular season Big Ten title since 2004-05 was further enhanced Tuesday night when Maryland lost at Rutgers at the “Trapezoid of Doom” that is the RAC. The Illini can win once this week to secure a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, meaning the Illini wouldn’t play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis until next Friday’s quarterfinals.
Beat Ohio State on Thursday night and knock off Iowa on Sunday night at State Farm Center? Illinois wins at least a share of the conference title.
“In this league, nobody lets you pass them,” Underwood said. “You have to work and have to grind, and there’s tremendous ups and downs in that process. When those opportunities come along, you want to try to capitalize on them.”
This final week is what Dosunmu had in mind when he opted to return for his sophomore season with “unfinished business.”
“This is what I envisioned,” he said. “I envisioned winning a Big Ten championship, and we’re closer and closer. We’re just climbing that mountain trying to get to the top. We’re going to keep going — keep fighting — and we’ll give it our all (Thursday) in Columbus.”