After the Illini stormed to a Big Ten title on Sunday night, Twitter did what Twitter does. A sampling:
First up: Ayo Dosunmu rightfully fired up.
ILLLLLLLLLLLLLL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#JL4L— Dos (@AyoDos_11) March 7, 2022
Students partying like it's 2005.
March 7, 2022
Leave it to Illini grad Will Leitch to provide a little perspective.
The last time Illinois won the Big Ten regular season was six months before Deadspin launched. It has been a while. Go Illini.— Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) March 7, 2022
Is WDWS' Scott Beatty right on this one?
Hot take: this is better than a tournament championship. #Illini https://t.co/jd5ksxSS3g— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) March 7, 2022
Anyone else want to hear Martin O'Donnell go bananas?
I love this school.— Martin O'Donnell (@MartinOD64) March 7, 2022
Why would you want to be anywhere else?
ILL pic.twitter.com/Ba4iwZGvO5
Another former Illini weighs in: Sean Harrington, who knows a thing or two about winning Big Ten titles.
The best team in the @B1GMBBall just won the Big Ten title. Congrats to the @IlliniMBB on a great season. Top of the standing from start to finish. Bring on the post season.— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 7, 2022
Former N-G staff writer Marcus Jackson is right.
Get this man, @trentfrazier a real #B1G Champions sign! #Illini pic.twitter.com/Z3zPLT4t5f— Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_823) March 7, 2022
This guy might have the best seat in the house.
Big. Ten. Champs. 🏆🏀 #illini pic.twitter.com/aVYxg2NkDV— Tim Sinclair (@timjsinclair) March 7, 2022
How will you commemorate this title?
Keep me away from a tattoo parlor https://t.co/EP7ERALnkS— Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) March 7, 2022
Strongest AD in the country? Maybe.
Brad Underwood: "Josh (Whitman) about broke my neck with the hug (after the win)." #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 7, 2022
Illini assistant coach rightfully excited.
CHAMPPPPPPPPPPSSSSSSSSS— Chester Frazier (@CoachFrazierILL) March 7, 2022
New favorite Orange Krush member: Illini football assistant coach Aaron Henry.
If I never find them again it was all worth it!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mo46cYK2eK— Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) March 7, 2022
Mrs. Underwood probably not happy to hear this.
Brad Underwood: "I'm going to kick my wife out of bed tonight and sleep with that thing (as Big Ten championship trophy is placed on the podium)." #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 7, 2022
Final Four our bust?
Illinois is currently +950 to make the 2022 Final Four.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 7, 2022
CC: @FanDuel, @FDSportsbook. https://t.co/eM8NVbEGZh
This. Right here.
Words cannot describe how proud I am of this team, especially the seniors.— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) March 7, 2022
Homecourt advantage.
#NewProfilePic 🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/iMUVO7qbN3— State Farm Center (@StateFarmCenter) March 7, 2022
More to come for these freshmen.
2 trophies, one year. More to come!! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/JlkpYD7HAr— Luke Goode (@luke_goode21) March 7, 2022
Big man on campus.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/24XYEDaSXK— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 7, 2022
Think these guys like each other? The answer is yes.
Kofi Cockburn on Nebraska's win at Wisconsin: "We manifested that. We were watching the game together as a team." #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 7, 2022
All we can say is YES PLEASE.
#Illini Cockburn while hearing chants of One-more-year: "I almost said it too. That was special."— The Schmack Guy (@Ant_Pasquale3) March 7, 2022
See you soon ...
Illini nation!!! BIG TEN CHAMPS BABY❗️🧡— Jayden Epps (@Jaydenepps_) March 7, 2022
He ain't wrong ...
What’s better than @IlliniMBB winning the Big Ten Championship? Purdue and Iowa won nothing.— Frank Lenti (@franklenti) March 7, 2022