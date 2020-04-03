CHAMPAIGN — One of Ayo Dosunmu’s best chances at improving his NBA Draft stock was ripped away with the cancelation of NCAA tournament.
A national stage to show off what he had done all season long at Illinois — particularly in the Big Ten — could have propelled the sophomore guard back up draft boards.
The lingering effects of the total sports shutdown in the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic won’t do Dosunmu any favors either. With the end of the NBA season in limbo comes the same status for both the pre-draft process — from the combine to individual team workouts — to the draft itself.
The decision to stay or go, then, is more complicated than when Dosunmu was making a similar choice a year ago. Last spring the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard returned to Illinois with “unfinished business” his mantra.
This spring the uncertainty of the draft itself casts a shadow on any decision Dosunmu might make without the likely benefit of a traditional pre-draft process. Most mock drafts have him projected in the second round — from early in the round in NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster’s to the end of the round, per both The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie and Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo.
“Unless you’re a pretty surefire top 10 pick, it gets pretty challenging to know even what that process is,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You’ve got to think, at this point, you don’t know what Summer League looks like, what the draft combine would look like. Even what the draft looks like and when that would be. There’s a lot of factors that go into that.”
Dosunmu still has his strong sophomore season to potentially sell to NBA organizations. He earned All-Big Ten First Team honors after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Not to mention hitting clutch shot after clutch shot throughout Big Ten play.
“He’s got what you don’t coach,” Underwood said. “You just try to put him in those positions. He doesn’t fear those moments. He doesn’t fear the miss. He’s so tough. He’s so gritty. You just know that he’s worked so hard that his confidence level is through the roof. He’s a special talent.”
Even with so many unknowns, the one traditional pre-draft process standard still available for Dosunmu is the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee. Established in 1997, the committee provides feedback to players on their potential draft stock.
“Ayo’s in a position to examine all those things and talk with his people,” Underwood said. “They have done the evaluation process. That’s still out there for all the athletes to go through. Ayo’s in that process. We’ll see. You’ve got so many unknowns.”
Underclassmen currently have a deadline of April 26 to declare for the NBA draft. Doing so — and even working with an agent in the process — still leaves the door open to return to college eligible to play. The deadline for the second decision is June 15, although those dates could be subject to change given the uncertainties surrounding the NBA as a whole in relation to the pandemic.
Underwood is letting Dosunmu make his decision at his speed. The Illinois coaching staff isn’t pressing for an answer one way or the other.
“We’re never going to put guys in that kind of situation,” Underwood said. “It’s not about pressuring anybody. It’s always about trying to be in a position of support and help. We’ve always got a home, and I want our guys to know that.”
Illinois’ current roster situation is stable enough that Underwood isn’t concerned about how he might fill open scholarships. The Illini currently have two open scholarships after both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones announced their intent to transfer. One of those is set aside for Class of 2020 five-star point guard Adam Miller, who committed in April but has yet to sign.
Even if Dosunmu were to opt for the NBA draft this offseason, filling two roster spots isn’t an arduous task.
“You’ve got a portal full of athletes,” Underwood said. “Right now we don’t know what the one-time transfer waiver is going to look like and if that’s even going to happen for this next season.
“There’s tremendous uncertainty, which for me, is we’re in a good place. If this was at different point where you need five or six guys it can be very, very challenging when you can’t have visits or do anything over than just contacts through the phone and FaceTimes and stuff like that.
“There were 1,000 on the portal last year. There’s going to be opportunities to be there, and we can be very, very selective. I like the position we’re in.”
On the draft market
More than 60 players have already declared as early entrants for the NBA Draft with an April 26 deadline to do so and a June 15 deadline to withdraw and retain college eligibility. The full list:
NAME SCHOOL YR. POS.
Saddiq Bey Villanova So. F
Tyler Bey Colorado Jr. F
Jomaru Brown Eastern Kentucky So. G
Jordan Bruner Yale R-Jr. F
Marcus Carr Minnesota R-So. G
David Collins South Florida Jr. G
Jalen Crutcher Dayton Jr. G
Ryan Daly Saint Joseph’s R-Jr. G
Devon Daniels N.C. State R-Jr. G
Kendric Davis SMU So. G
Ceasar DeJesus UCF R-Jr. G
Anthony Edwards Georgia Fr. G
L.J. Figueroa St. John’s Jr. G
Malik Fitts Saint Mary’s R-Jr. F
D.J. Funderburk N.C. State R-Jr. F
Alonzo Gaffney Ohio State Fr. F
Jimma Gatwech Huntington Prep H.S. G
Jayvon Graves Buffalo Jr. G
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State So. G
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia Jr. F
Elijah Hughes Syracuse R-Jr. F
Feron Hunt SMU So. F
Marreon Jackson Toldeo Jr. G
Herbert Jones Alabama Jr. G
Mason Jones Arkansas Jr. G
Tre Jones Duke So. G
Kameron Langley N.C. A&T Jr. G
Saben Lee Vanderbilt Jr. G
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama So. G
Isaiah Livers Michigan Jr. F
Cam Mack Nebraska R-So. G
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall Jr. F
Nico Mannion Arizona Fr. G
Naji Marshall Xavier Jr. F
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy H.S. F
Remy Martin Arizona State Jr. G
Mac McClung Georgetown So. G
Isiaha Mike SMU R-Jr. F
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt So. G
Zeke Nnaji Arizona Fr. F
Onyeka Okongwu USC Fr. C
Isaac Okoro Auburn Fr. F
Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook Jr. G
Daniel Oturu Minnesota So. C
Reggie Perry Mississippi State So. F
John Petty Jr. Alabama Jr. G
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple Jr. G
Xavier Pinson Missouri So. G
Paul Reed DePaul Jr. F
Fatts Russell Rhode Island Jr. G
Jay Scrubb John A. Logan Fr. G
Mitchell Smith Missouri R-Jr. F
Isaiah Stewart Washington Fr. F
Parker Stewart UT-Martin R-So. G
MaCio Teague Baylor R-Jr. G
Xavier Tillman Michigan State Jr. F
Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri So. F
Obi Toppin Dayton R-So. F
Jordan Tucker Butler Jr. F
Devin Vassell Florida State So. G
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State Jr. C
Keith Williams Cincinnati Jr. G
Patrick Williams Florida State Fr. F
James Wiseman Memphis Fr. C
McKinley Wright IV Colorado Jr. G