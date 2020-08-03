Click here to tell us your story
In Thursday's special section devoted to Lou Henson (email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com to order copies, advertise or otherwise contribute), we'll relay stories from fans near and far.
***
From Jason Davis, now living in Lake Worth, Fla.:
In the fall of 1979, my good friend John Krouse and I were in fifth grade at Bottenfield Elementary (in Champaign) and had an assignment to go interview someone in the community and write an article for our school newspaper. Being huge Illini fans we both thought it would be great to interview someone like Lou Henson.
My 10-year-old self was incredibly nervous as I mustered up the courage to call Lou's home. Somehow I managed to explain who we were and what our assignment was and whether or not he'd be willing to meet with us for an interview. He immediately agreed, and invited us to stop by a practice later that week and that we could talk there.
My friend and I headed over to the Assembly Hall during an Illini practice. We sat and watched for a few minutes before getting the coach's attention. Coach Henson came up into the stands and sat with us for close to 10 minutes. I remember awkwardly holding our cheap microphone connected to our cassette player/recorder and going through our long script of questions. Lou answered every one of them, just like we were reporters from The News-Gazette or Sports Illustrated.
I remember how he put us at ease, joked around a bit with us, but most importantly treated us like we were meant to be there. We left that meeting on cloud nine and ended up writing a great piece for the school paper.
The interaction with him in that moment is something that has stuck with me for over 40 years. I had kept that cassette recording for many, many years and listened to it once in a while. At some point during my many moves I eventually lost it. As I look back, I realize not every coach would take the time to sit with a couple of nervous 10-year-old kids who didn't know much about interviews, but Coach Henson did and he made quite the impression on us that day. What will always stick with me about Lou Henson is his kindness, his warm nature and his love of the game and willingness to share that with anyone. That's how I will always remember him.