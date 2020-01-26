ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois men’s basketball has just about worn out any sentence that starts with “first time since” in the last three weeks.
On Jan. 8 came the program’s first win at Wisconsin since 2010. That was followed by Tuesday’s first win at Purdue since 2008.
Saturday provided a two-fer. The Illini’s 64-62 road win against Michigan — clinched by another Ayo Dosunmu game-winner — was their first in Ann Arbor since 2010 and put them atop the Big Ten standings by themselves.
The 21st-ranked Illini (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) have a half-game lead on No. 11 Michigan State (14-5, 6-2). Tom Izzo and his Spartans can jump back into a tie with a win at Minnesota this afternoon.
Regardless, it’s the first time since 2006 that Illinois has led the conference this late in the season. That year, the Illini ultimately wound up tied for second.
Coach Brad Underwood didn’t quite know how to describe his team’s status as the top team in the Big Ten going into today.
“Jeez, I don’t know,” he said. “I guess it means (BTN’s ‘The Journey’) comes in our locker room after the game and maybe the networks talk about us as a Top 25 team. I don’t know.
“We’ve got 11 more to go. I don’t even think like that. I’m thinking about enjoying this one for a minute and figuring out who’s next on our schedule. We’ve got 11 more. We’re not even halfway through yet.”
Dosunmu spurned the NBA draft last April and returned to Illinois for his sophomore season with the idea of “unfinished business,” following a freshman year that saw Illinois go just 12-21 to set a program record for most losses and miss the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight year. Illinois wound up 7-13 in Big Ten play last season, tying for 10th.
“We want more,” Dosunmu said Saturday. “Great win, but now we’ve got to get ready for Minnesota. We’re not done.”
Illinois — which last won a Big Ten title in 2005, when Bruce Weber’s team came within one victory shy of an NCAA championship — will put its Big Ten-leading six-game winning streak on the line at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Center against the Gophers (11-8, 5-4). It’s the next step toward the “more” the Illini want. Assistant coach Chin Coleman delivered the mantra for that.
“Coach Chin, he made a great point,” Dosunmu said. “He said, ‘We didn’t come this far, to come this far.’ We’re trying to go to bigger and better places.”
That’s why Dosunmu’s focus was already on the team’s 1 p.m. practice today at Ubben Basketball Complex, not the team’s third road win in January (also tops in the Big Ten).
His teammates were of the same mindset.
“Being the number-one team right now is a different feeling, but that’s not enough,” senior guard Andres Feliz said. “We’re going to keep fighting and trying to win it all. That’s our goal.”