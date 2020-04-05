Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.