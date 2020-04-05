Florida’s megachurch pastor isn’t the only one violating the nation’s “social distancing” rule.
Basketball’s transfer portal is clogged like the entrance to a Beatles concert in the mid-1960s.
Collegians are clamoring all over each other to find a new location, with The Stadium’s gatekeeper, Jeff Goodman, confirming the numbers nearing 600 and roaring toward four figures.
Nor is it new. Each of the last three years, when waivers were required for immediate eligibility, some 700 underclassmen elected to move on. Add another 1,000 in 2020, plus a stunning percentage of graduates transferring (it hit 200 last year), and the four-year total far exceeds 3,500 for the 350 Division I schools.
Even if my numbers aren’t exact, anything topping 10 per school in the course of a normal college career indicates a pandemic.
Loyalties are short-lived
Illinois, with sophomores Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones entering the portal, has now seen nine still-eligible departures in Brad Underwood’s three campaigns, beginning with undrafted Leron Black turning pro in 2018.
Then, it meandered through the transfers of former starters Te’Jon Lucas (Milwaukee), Mark Smith (Missouri) and Michael Finke (Grand Canyon).
We have inherited a strange basketball world where fans are passionately expending mind and money for their particular colors, while many of those they cheer for have short-lived loyalties. Some athletes want to move up. Others, feeling squeezed, look for easier playing time.
Where to? It doesn’t matter. And while players are chastised in this report, we mustn’t overlook disintegrating coach-player relationships, some of which are the fault of mentors forever seeking to upgrade their rosters.
It’s a different era
For those of us who have grown up with the game, and care deeply for it, the attitude of “everyone else’s grass is greener” is dispiriting.
A few decades ago, most players cared ... and showed it by settling in and earning degrees. Somewhere along the line, a legitimately-criticized summer AAU system introduced young brains to a mobile, undisciplined lifestyle that led to a rash of prep transfers and ultimately spawned this basketball maxim: Anyone stuck in college for four years is a failure.
Wichita State fans woke up last month to see seven squadmen on the move? Mississippi State and Toledo just lost five each. And it is particularly shocking to see the number of double-digit scorers climbing the fence, like Radford’s Carlik Jones (20.0) and Bowling Green’s Justin Turner (18.8).
In addition, many top-level collegians are gazing longingly toward the NBA draft, which last year drew 175 declarations and 89 withdrawals. That left 80-plus collegians competing with international entries for 60 draft positions ... leaving an unhappy contingent looking toward the G-League or a foreign country.
It pays to plan ahead
It’s anybody’s guess as to the makeup of next year’s collegiate basketball lineups, assuming the coronavirus outbreak permits a season at all.
Meanwhile, we do know that some Illini players are even now in hot spots: Kofi Cockburn in New York, Trent Frazier in Florida and Ayo Dosunmu in Chicago. And it is apparent that the necessity of Griffin suddenly returning home — beyond the coaches’ touch — led to a “family decision” that he should take advantage of the anticipated new rule that would allow immediate eligibility for first-time transfers. Thus Underwood, who seldom started Griffin and infrequently used him in late-game situations, lost control of an issue that had been bubbling for some time.
Much earlier, Underwood prepared for the worst as he, along with others aware of the situation, carried personal concerns that the Griffin-Jones stays might not be long term. He provided a backstop with the addition of transfers Jacob Grandison (Holy Cross) and Austin Hutcherson (Wesleyan), both of whom practiced with the team this season.
That’s the way it works these days.