The worst rule in collegiate athletics is basketball’s five-foul disqualification penalty.
No other sport causes the significant loss of playing time for such insignificant infractions as a few bumps, pushes or slaps. Keeping star players on the court is a coach’s biggest headache, a game-after-game issue.
And so it came to pass that Illini 7-foot freshman Kofi Cockburn rattled off six straight points to provide a 20-9 lead at Ohio State Thursday, only to be benched with his second foul at the 10:31 mark. This is not to overlook OSU center Kaleb Wesson’s similar problems and, to his credit, the Buckeye star rose up in the second half to dominate Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili in a 71-63 Ohio State triumph.
Cockburn goes from the frying pan to the fire Sunday in tangling with Iowa junior Luka Garza, a national Player of the Year candidate but, in a mystery of our time, projects as a deep NBA second rounder if he is drafted at all.
He who fouls first, prepare to lose.
Rivalry renewed
On another subject, those of us in this profession find ourselves attempting to project “keys” before each game.
We are never right. So we should avoid this misadventure today in evaluating an opponent that, over time, has crept past Indiana as the UI’s most intense basketball arch-rival.
In a past mistake Thursday, we emphasized (1) Illini statistical superiority in offensive rebounding, (2) Ohio State’s exceptional three-point skills and (3) their lack of depth with Kyle Young injured and D.J. Carton leaving the team after 20 games (OSU used just six players in the second half of last Sunday’s 77-63 defeat of Michigan).
As it turned out, Ohio State punked the UI on the offensive glass 16-9, made up for a season-low three treys with 24 free throws, and received a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) off the bench from freshman E.J. Liddell, who entered with a meager 6.2 average and hadn’t attained double figures in seven games.
Disguising major weakness
The continuing Illini problem boils down to erratic perimeter shooting. Field-goal statistics disguise the reality because they get so many baskets in the paint. Ayo Dosunmu exploded inside for seven of his nine baskets Thursday. But in another arc-shooting failure, Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier went 2 for 12, the Frazier slump showing him 14 for 60 on threes in the last 11 games.
The successes of the 12-7 Big Ten season — in the title chase until Saturday — are the direct result of late-finishing heroics by Dosunmu.
In conference wins decided by 1, 1, 2, 3 and 4 points, Dosunmu has tallied 26 points in the concluding 2:41 of those games. His three-pointer and brace of free throws staved off Indiana, 67-66. Two clutch goals in the last 1:23 ended the long UI slump at Wisconsin, 71-70. His 15-footer at the buzzer nipped Michigan, 64-62. He produced eight points in the last 1:35 to down visiting Rutgers, 54-51. And he provided the late cushion for the 75-71 home win over Northwestern.
Clutch performer
Dosunmu’s 2020 finishes are unmatched in UI annals. There have been a plethora of game-winning shots from Nick Anderson to Andy Kaufmann, from Derek Harper to Cory Bradford, from James Griffin to Tyler Griffey, and in a distant past from Fred Green to Bob Starnes ... but never in this accumulation.
Actually, the season didn’t begin that way. Dosunmu was called for charging in the final seconds of an 81-79 loss to Miami. This influenced coach Brad Underwood to give the late-game isolation to Feliz, who not only lost the ball but fouled to hand Maryland a 59-58 comeback win.
Dosunmu has been granted the final-shot opportunity ever since, the lone failure coming in a 70-69 home loss to Michigan State Feb. 11 when he slipped and injured his leg, forcing him to sit out the 72-57 loss at Rutgers.
The UI season appeared on the brink with four straight losses and the uncertainty of him playing at Penn State Feb. 18. Few projected Illinois to prevail that day. But Dosunmu stole the show, sealing a 62-56 upset with 12 points in the last 9:16.
Such are the uncertainties of an insane season, a reminder of which was provided Friday in St. Louis where the top three Missouri Valley quintets bit the dust.
In the final analysis, the recent four-win streak assured Illinois of a long-overdue NCAA berth — likely the only one from this state (Bradley, maybe?) — and a feeling directly opposite the massive despondency that swept the State Farm Center when Dosunmu lay prone and in pain from his fall against Michigan State.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com