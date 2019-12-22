Mark it down. There is no realistic No. 1, not even an acceptable Top 25 in college basketball.
It is a rudderless, watered-down season ... and sure enough, there was error-prone Illinois, caught up in another day’s wash of dirty linen ... and most assuredly falling below the water line for the Madness of March.
Admit it. Like me, you were worried about Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon. Well, these young fellows who once favored the Illini combined for four points in St. Louis. In fact, Smith jerked two late free throws and wound up with zero, this after he caused a commotion by dribbling in and dunking the ball after he was fouled.
That’s as close as Smith came to contributing. Meanwhile, Cuonzo Martin’s off-and-on Tigers, seldom taken seriously after the Porter brothers’ debacles, punked the nation’s rebound leader (Illinois was plus-14) with putbacks and permitted just five field goals in a 26-minute mid-game stretch to prevail 63-56.
No offense
Yep, five field goals. A bigger UI slump than in the backfire at Maryland, where Brad Underwood’s gang managed six baskets in the second half. Illinois led 19-13 about eight minutes before the break Saturday and, in that 26-minute collapse, found itself trailing 55-46. The only baskets were Kipper Nichols’ 18-footer, Ayo Dosunmu’s jumper, Trent Frazier’s trey, Alan Griffin’s putback and a Mizzou goaltend on a Kofi Cockburn hook.
That’s it. Only four of those baskets reached the net. It’s like the old days when you could recite all the goals, and your favorite team could win with twos. For the record, in four recent contests vs. the Ms — Miami, Maryland, Michigan and Missouri — the Illini converted 12 of 56 treys (21.4 percent).
So, as it developed Saturday, Illinois tried to win with ones (18 of 23 free throws). And that wasn’t nearly enough as hustling Tiger subs Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson combined for 31 points to back Evansville transfer Dru Smith (19).
More madness
Don’t try to figure it out. The season kicked off with sure-fire NBA draftee R.J. Hampton rebuffing Kansas and others in favor of the pro life in New Zealand (for a six-figure salary and an apparel deal). Next thing you knew, super-frosh James Wiseman left Memphis just as his suspension was about to be lifted.
Some say the G-League, which now pays a guaranteed $35,000 (and no classes), is becoming attractive.
Whatever the case, college basketball is taking on a star-less look with North Carolina unable to operate effectively without Cole Anthony, and with once-ranked Seton Hall seemingly floundering without one-man-gang Myles Powell ... and yet the Pirates bumped Maryland 52-48.
Go figure.
How crazy are these swings when Marquette’s Markus Howard compiles 91 points in consecutive games, then can’t reach double figures the next time out? How crazy is it when Auburn, a “football school,” wins 22 of 23 while the SEC otherwise loses credibility? How crazy is it when Butler, Dayton and DePaul are hanging around with elites like Kentucky and Duke (yes, Butler really did prevail, 70-61, in Indianapolis on Saturday)?
Questions abound
We’re left to wonder: Are these Indiana Hoosiers, a glistening 11-1 after Saturday’s 62-60 defeat of Notre Dame, for real? Didn’t they lose by 20 at Wisconsin? What about Iowa, riding red-hot Luke Garza but minus three rotation members including three-point dead-eye Jordan Bohannon (hip surgery)?
And then there’s Michigan State, obliged to go forward without Josh Langford ... and with coach Tom Izzo needing a psychologist to break Aaron Henry out of his slump?
Which brings us to Kansas, freshly bumped from the AP poll’s No. 1 slot by Villanova, a 25-point loser last month at Ohio State. Like North Carolina State, the Jayhawks are operating under the cloud of an NCAA Letter of Inquiry, about which it is widely believed: Having been “under the gun” so frequently, Bill Self & Co. will not allow that to impact what we see on the court.
But it must also be obvious that there have been many better teams at Kansas, far greater quintets at Duke and Kentucky (didn’t Stephen F. Austin and Evansville prove that?), and we look to Christmas without the slightest idea who’ll be the next Loyola or Texas Tech ... or whether Gonzaga, the likely new No. 1, will run off and hide.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com