It’s March. Let the big dogs eat.
But don’t think for a moment you can predict which carnivorous mammal will take the biggest mouthful.
Not when Big Ten basketball sets new standards of unpredictability every week, not when we saw 11 members of the AP Top 25 toppled last weekend (and nine more Saturday), not when Duke loses to North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia in late February, not when we scan the Wild West where San Diego State and Gonzaga are talented unknowns and the Pac-12 has had seven members atop the standings.
This is a sports movie where red herrings overwhelm the plot. This is ‘Knives Out’ enhanced by the mystic marriage of Agatha Christie and Dashiell Hammett.
Let’s take a look
For a fresh example, take Illinois’ four wins over sad-sack Northwestern in the last calendar year.
March 3, 2019 at home: Andres Feliz drew 11 fouls and made 16 free throws in a 26-point performance. It was the peak of his career here. This past Thursday, Feliz went 1 for 8 from the field and totaled four points in a 74-66 victory at NU.
March 13, 2019 Big Ten tournament in Chicago: Giorgi Bezhanishvili drilled 12 of 15 shots for 26 points before fouling out in regulation, and Trent Frazier ran his total to 21 in a 74-69 overtime victory. Both Illini are currently battling extended slumps, the last six games showing Frazier 13 for 58 and Bezhanishvili 6 for 30. Bezhanishvili’s only field goal in last Thursday’s win was granted because he was next to NU’s Jared Jones, who deflected a rebound into the basket.
Jan. 18, 2020 at home: Bezhanishvili and Frazier combined for 29 points and Ayo Dosunmu put the finishing touches on a hard-earned 75-71 verdict. Illinois shot 50 percent, second-highest in 17 Big Ten games this season, with five players in double figures.
Feb. 27, 2020 at NU: Sophomore Alan Griffin, whose late-January efforts consisted of three weak performances (total points: six) and a two-game suspension, erupted for six treys in an explosive 24-point outburst.
Cockburn’s presence is big
There you are. Expect the unexpected.
Meanwhile, Dosunmu has provided unreal consistency around his one-game injury absence.
He has cashed double figures in 12 straight games. NBA scouts are taking notice again (34th on one mock draft, 37th on another).
And then there’s 7-foot Kofi Cockburn, whose rim protection has helped Illinois become No. 1 in Big Ten defense (63.0 points allowed in conference), whose rebounding has made Illinois No. 1 in the conference (plus-6.2) and whose offensive presence in the paint has forced opponents to double-team.
Without Cockburn, the Illini wouldn’t be one win away from 20, a number they could reach when Indiana, fresh off a 25-percent shooting disaster at Purdue, invades State Farm Center at 1 p.m. Sunday tip. The key matchup will pit the league’s top freshmen pivotmen, Cockburn against Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Outside shooting concerns
In the search for Illini answers, two worrisome concerns are obvious going into the last three games against Indiana, at Ohio State on Thursday night, and Iowa here next Sunday: (1) field goal accuracy and (2) Bezhanishvili’s role.
Winning streaks at tourney time often hinge on three-point shooting. Wisconsin, for example, is riding a five-game streak via an incredible siege of 61 treys (12 per game).
Remember, when you’re shooting 40 percent on treys (the Badgers are at nearly 44 percent in these five games), that computes to 60 percent shooting from inside the arc.
Shooting is the UI’s Achilles heel. Brad Underwood said they missed 15 layups against Nebraska last Monday (they made 19 layups and dunks, and had 12 more at NU).
Griffin has yet to show whether he can sustain, Frazier has been inconsistent of late and Dosunmu is a mere 30 percent from the arc this season. Illinois is last in 17 Big Ten games at 29.4 percent, and shows 31.1 percent overall, or roughly 290th among 350 Division 1 teams.
Inside help needed
Illinois can be productive in the paint, but must have solid minutes from Bezhanishvili when Cockburn is seated.
We are left to wonder whether a dancing Bezhanishvili can recover after his former Astaire-like spin has faded into a confidence-lost tailspin.
The plus-minus chart, which is indicative but not conclusive, shows that Bezhanishvili went into the Northwestern game at minus-31 for the previous six games. That means Illinois was outscored by 31 points when he was on the floor.
His shift to power forward this season initially cast him out of position, and the hiccups along the way seemed to break his spirit. Twice, in clutch late-game situations, his intercepted passes turned the tide against an Illini rally. And an invisible hand has appeared to knock his shots off the rim.
The Illini beat Penn State with Bezhanishvili producing two points. They handled Nebraska with the plus-minus chart showing him at minus-9 (Cockburn was plus-21).
Illinois doesn’t need a 20- or 30-point scoring spree from Bezhanishvili. They just need him to hold the fort until Cockburn returns.
That and acceptable three-point shooting would make Illinois as dangerous as any team this month.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.