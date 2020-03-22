For more than 100 years, the government of the United States has favored the continuation of sports as a means to uplift the national spirit ... divert attention from our anxieties ... rally the distraught.
Today we are wading through uncharted waters. Hark back.
Baseball rolled along through the difficulties of 1917, 1918 and past the 1919 Black Sox scandal (resolved in court later) even with 4.7 million American men in military service, some 53,000 of whom were killed in World War I. Simultaneously, an influenza pandemic infected an estimated 500 million worldwide (who knows, in wartime, the actual numbers) with a more accurately counted 195,000 U.S. deaths in October 1918 alone.
The father of Illini sports, George Huff, fielded some of his best baseball teams in the 1910s, and featured an 18-1-1 team in 1915. On the gridiron, Bob Zuppke’s squads won consecutive Big Ten championships in 1918-19, and claimed the national title the latter year.
From that era came UI multi-sport star George Halas, a leader in forming the National Football League in 1920.
A look back
And so it was during World War II. Major League baseball rolled along in the early 1940s with two St. Louis teams, the Cardinals and the Browns, of military-rejected “4-Fers” clashing in the 1944 World Series. The Chicago Bears beat Washington 41-21 for the NFL title in 1943. Some major events, like the Masters and the Indianapolis 500, were called off but many others, like the Kentucky Derby, were allowed to go forward as a means to uplift the nation’s morale.
So we’ve waded through two World Wars, incursions from Korea to Vietnam, a Great Depression, 9/11, communicable diseases from tuberculosis to polio to HIV/AIDS to Ebola, a presidential assassination, self-imposed strikes ... and through all these diversions, major professional sports have persevered.
The UI, undeterred by earth-shattering world events, produced the Whiz Kids, who in 1943 were undefeated in Big Ten basketball play (12-0) before declining the NCAA tournament bid due to service obligations. Wyoming won the fifth NCAA tournament that year.
And a new Illini football coach, Ray Eliot, took over in 1942 and waded through four difficult seasons before the servicemen returned to win the 1946 Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl.
While war-flu concerns caused the 1918 homecoming celebration to be called off — less-attended hockey and men’s polo were permanently dropped during World War II — the university managed to field ever-popular football, baseball, track and basketball teams without interruption.
Passing the time without sports
We’re not in a World War now, but we’re caught up in a wartime mentality caused by an invisible invader: COVID-19.
The power of sports has never been more evident. Yes, societal issues are bigger — we have 56 million non-college students (K-12) to worry about — but banning these games has destroyed our feeling of normalcy and is contributing toward sending marginal operations, big and small, hurtling toward bankruptcy.
TV programmers, overflowing with live content this month in multiple sports, suddenly find themselves cracking out “all-time great” re-runs. The Athletic staff, Joe Lunardi and others have set fictional brackets and are selecting game-by-game winners (The Athletic picked the UI over Marquette in the first round; Lunardi tabbed the Illini over USC, 70-64).
We await the financial reckoning on the actual March Madness, projected at nearly a $1 billion annual operation.
This and other blindsided industries across the land have come to a screeching halt.
Without an optimistic voice anywhere, and without our pastimes to offer respite, the stock market is providing even more reason to panic.
Only good news is the certainty that when this is over, when we rediscover normalcy, we’ll be more appreciative and more energetic about our circumstances. And our fun and games will lead the way.