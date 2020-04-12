You remember college basketball ... where the players bounce the ball, shoot three-pointers at a 10-foot rim and, when the season ends, choose up sides and start all over.
While 100-plus transfers are shopping around the college market, the NBA draft is a routine early-stop along the way. Three juniors with the Richmond Spiders are “pursuing their dream” by checking into the pro draft. And three members of the 15-16 Missouri Tigers. Hey, why not?
So, yes, 7-foot Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn will dip his toes into the NBA pool, a ploy he has pondered for some time with ongoing encouragement from Brad Underwood and Orlando Antigua.
Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu is expected to join him in this journey of learning although, due to the pandemic, additional information will be slight. We seem to be frozen in space with everyone’s draft status unlikely to change much prior to the June 3 pullout date.
Neither Dosunmu nor Cockburn is projected in the first round of 30 assured-contract selections.
They’ve lost opportunities to alter opinions via the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, and won’t have summer competition to further impress the Undergraduate Advisory Committee. As it stands, both can sign on with agents, go through a now-limited process and still return as UI squad members.
Sizing up their chances
As of today, the number declaring has swelled past 100 and on toward last year, when 175 collegians and 58 international players declared. Look for half or more to pull out.
Based on projections so far, only two Big Ten players figure in the Top 30: Jalen Smith of Maryland and Daniel Oturu of Minnesota. Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman has mixed reviews, and we must wait to see whether he, Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson return (from all indications, Iowa’s Luke Garza will be back).
Like the two Illini, Livers and Wesson would need a stunning camp to avoid a G-League assignment, which was the fortune of No. 46 pick Talen Horton-Tucker last year. The Chicagoan and former Illini target, who left Iowa State after one season, wound up playing alongside Champaign native Jordan Caroline with the Lakers affiliate.
We can be certain that every effort will be made to bring back the NBA because of TV (financial) implications. But what about the “minor league,” which the NBA did without for decades? What will be the circumstances if hundreds of active players are suddenly looking for a place to play?
G-Leaguers receive a salary provided by their NBA team. But life in the minors doesn’t stack up to the positives at a major university. That’s why the odds are strong that Cockburn, who isn’t ranked among the Top 100 collegians by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, will weigh the pluses and minuses, and return to perfect his trade in college. And Dosunmu, who was projected as “90 percent gone” in our earlier discussions, may be more like 50-50 at this point.
Dates to remember
April 15: The next signing period begins Wednesday, and Morgan Park southpaw Adam Miller has given every indication he will officially join the Illini this month.
April 19: The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary — “The Last Dance” — has been moved up to an eager viewership. This takes place just as Arturas Karnisovas, with a background of Lithuania, Seton Hall and the Denver Nuggets, takes over the Chicago Bulls’ failed Paxson-Forman operation.
April 23-25: Far better than fiction will be the NFL draft a week from next Thursday. As former N-G scribe Paul Klee writes: “Imagine the number of American eyeballs. Swap the Gucci suits for Armani masks. Everyone stay home, have Mel Kiper do his own hair and let’s go.”
April 26 and June 3: Dosunmu has two weeks to decide whether to declare for the draft, and would then have another month-plus to pull out.
May 20, maybe: The NCAA Council’s anticipated April vote on immediate eligibility for non-grad transfers has been delayed with media reports indicating that basketball/football “free agency” might be installed immediately, or not. A one-year delay would be a blow to all those, like Wisconsin’s Kobe King (to Nebraska), expecting clearance to play next season without going through the waiver process.
Illini football meanderings
Few offensive units are better prepared to handle the missed drills ahead of a hoped-for football season than Illinois with returning starters at quarterback, tight end, receiver and four line positions. Major concern will be running back, where Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin are gone and veterans Mike Epstein and Ra’Von Bonner, among others, must step up.
Still no clarification whether upcoming senior Jake Hansen will move over to replace national tackle runner-up Dele Harding (153 stops) at middle linebacker. It’s a secret. Before his late-season knee injury, Hansen was one of the 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award and was National Defensive Player of the Week in the 24-23 upset of Wisconsin.
— In his widespread recruiting efforts, coach Lovie Smith offered 19 in-state prospects and landed none. Without looking it up, it’s safe to say this never happened before in UI history.
Incoming freshmen must have their test scores in order because there are no ACTs or SATs being given this spring. Another point: Any pass-fail course, now popular in some high schools, will be recorded as a “D” by the NCAA in computing the GPA. In recent years, the Illini have lost numerous prospects (some signees) who couldn’t meet the sliding scale of core grades and ACT/SAT scores.