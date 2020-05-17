There was something comforting about a bygone day when the state was solvent and, for those with athletic leanings, the Illini swelled with pride over their attractiveness to in-state talent.
The UI ruled the sports marketplace. Overwhelmingly so.
From South Bend’s Vic Wukovits in 1942 and wartime center Don Delany (Grand Rapids, Mich.) in 1945, the UI basketball program did not have a starter from beyond state borders for 15 years until Brooklyn’s Bill Burwell took the center position in 1960-61.
Imagine! Fifteen consecutive seasons without a non-Illinoisan listed as a regular. In-state stars like Dike Eddleman, Don Sunderlage and John “Red” Kerr — all Big Ten MVP’s — eagerly accepted scholarships from Monticello’s Harry Combes. In an incredible eight-year run through 1956, Combes’ in-state lineups posted an 87-25 record in Big Ten play with three Final Fours.
Expanding their reach
And when an all-Illinois roster carried Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini to the Final Four in 1989, it ignited a run of 10 consecutive seasons with just two non-Illinoisans defined as regulars, both abbreviated: Philadelphia’s Rodney Jones in 1990 and Texas alternate Scott Pierce in 1992.
You might say Cory Bradford of Memphis, St. Louisan Robert Archibald and Texan Deron Williams ushered in the new look at the turn of the century.
What we see today is a complete reversal of the past. If the new season comes about (and assuming Ayo Dosunmu turns pro), Peoria senior Da’Monte Williams, Lincoln sophomore Jermaine Hamlin and Chicago freshman Adam Miller will be the only squad members from Illinois on scholarship.
Where once the Illini couldn’t attract anyone east of Danville, they now reach all the way across the pond to Belgium and Georgia.
In-state connections
Nor is football any different. My arrival at this post in 1966 came directly after Chicagoans Dick Butkus and Jim Grabowski spearheaded an Illini revival.
Coach Pete Elliott, who hailed from Bloomington, flooded his roster with Illinoisans. Of 25 returning lettermen in 1966, 20 represented the home state: John Wright, Bo Batchelder, Ron Guenther, Terry Miller, Kai Anderson, Ken Kmiec, Dick Tate, Gary Eickman, Ron Bess, Fritz Harms, on and on.
When Illinois upended Michigan 28-21 amid the snow in Ann Arbor on Nov. 5, 1966, Mahomet’s Phil Knell deflected a pass to Watseka’s Bruce Sullivan for a game-winning 92-yard return. And Urbana’s Ralph Waldron was a backup for that secondary. Champaign’s Bill Huston and Jeff Trigger played extensively that year, Huston leading the team in rushing.
Head-scratching numbers
As of today: The UI’s defensive backfield starters, according to Orange & Blue News, played their high school football in Texas, Ontario, Kentucky and Missouri, the latter being Tony Adams who resided in Belleville but played at St. Louis U High. The likely secondary backups played in Florida, Florida, Florida and California.
The front four probables hail from North Carolina, Texas, Alabama and Florida.
Now, here’s the “WOW” sentence: When 11 in-state seniors graduate — offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe, receiver Ricky Smalling and the rest — and assuming the UI’s best pro prospect, Peoria guard Kendrick Green, turns pro after his junior year, Lovie Smith’s 2021 team will have only two or three likely starters who came directly from an Illinois high school.
That is mind-boggling. Odds favor Belleville redshirt Keith Randolph moving up at defensive end. And Belleville’s Jordyn Slaughter and Danville’s Julian Pearl show promise in the O-line.
That’s it. For native Illinoisans, they’ll need to count transfers Donny Navarro (Valparaiso) and Luke Ford (Georgia), and Chicago guard Verdis Brown, who finished high school in Florida.
This addles what’s left of my brain, so much so that I’ve harped on it two weeks in a row. It almost feels as though the state is saying, with a few dissenters, play your game without me.
Who knows where the blame lies in a breakup like this. Maybe Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass is right when he proclaims that, for the middle class, football is wilting over the concussion issue.
Or maybe it’s the Michael Jordan influence in Chicago.
Or yet again, after seeing San Diego State and 22 other campuses in California offering mostly online classes in the fall, maybe none of it matters in 2020.