It is the unenviable responsibility of college athletic directors to stand between calculating basketball coaches and their wayward angels.
With recruiting the end-all, be-all, the propensity for deceit is overwhelming.
If that’s not true, why would you see a dirty dozen of universities clogging some portion of the sleepy investigative process? Kansas, Louisville, Arizona, North Carolina State, TCU, Creighton, Southern California, Oklahoma State and SEC strongholds Alabama, Auburn, LSU and South Carolina among them.
The NCAA’s beleaguered enforcement sleuths must be gasping for air.
But coaches aren’t the only problem, not when the president and other administrators of a state university like Kansas have joined the head-first dive into the Jayhawks’ contaminated basketball pool.
With five NCAA Level 1 allegations hanging over their head, and with clear wiretapped evidence that coach Bill Self approved and encouraged payments to families and guardians of players, the hierarchy responsible for KU’s academic integrity approved a five-year Self contract that renews at $5.4 million annually. The pact further says that Self won’t be fired “for cause” by any penalties coming from the long-delayed investigation.
Look the other way
In so many words, the Kansas leaders say: (1) Even if cheating is confirmed by the new Accountability Resolution panel, we don’t care; (2) your mini-empire is the most important enterprise on this campus; (3) if the School of Engineering or Liberal Arts is offended, suck it up; (4) the $1 million already paid to two legal firms is “the cost of doing business,” and (5) should the NCAA view this as defiant, consider yourself fortunate if Self doesn’t sue for defamation.
Self’s lawyers aren’t exactly saying he didn’t stretch the rules. No, it seems they’re claiming that the NCAA is making a fuss over activities that they know are commonplace. In other words, using shoe companies to pay players is customary, which we all know is true.
So now, if you’re musing why Self left Illinois in 2003, you should have a better understanding. It wasn’t just the money. It was the inside knowledge that it’s “easier” to get marginal students enrolled there. It’s with the scuttlebutt knowledge that Kansas has been willing to stretch the limits since before the Jayhawks enticed Wilt Chamberlain from Philadelphia in the mid-1950s.
And maybe Self had an inkling that Kansas would provide more protection than Illinois if the roof caved in.
It’s rampant elsewhere, too
So, you must be wondering: How absurd has this become? Does it pay to cheat? You tell me.
➜ Defiant LSU coach Will Wade has drawn $5 million over two seasons after ESPN.com revealed an NCAA enforcement document showing he paid 11 players to enroll. He famously discussed a “strong (expletive) offer” on the phone. But LSU has other marbles clanging, what with red-hot football allegations and a new RICO Act suit (originally created to bring the Mob to its knees) brought by Associate AD Sharon Lewis alleging retaliation for reporting sexual abuse by former football coach Les Miles.
➜ The NCAA handed Bruce Pearl a three-year “show cause” resolution for his second dose of cheating at Tennessee, and gave Kelvin Sampson a five-year penalty for his second round of overused phones at Indiana. Pearl is now making nearly $4 million at Auburn, and Sampson is drawing $3 million with a long contract at Houston.
➜ It took forever for Arizona leadership, faced with five Level 1 violations, to find the cojones to act. It’s been four years since Sean Miller’s assistant, Book Richardson (who spent three months in federal prison), testified under oath that Miller approved $10,000 monthly payment for Deandre Ayton, among other discretions.
And another 37 days elapsed since the Wildcats’ last game before President Robert Robbins and AD Dave Heeke agreed to a $1.5 million buyout. Heeke drew raised eyebrows when he said they “acted because we weren’t winning enough games.”
Progress report
Let’s end on a more positive note.
It has been a much-discussed complaint that while Black athletes have become dominant in college basketball, Black mentors have lagged behind.
It is now a matter of record that Black head coaches have been hired recently at Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, North Carolina, Loyola Chicago, DePaul, Boston College, Wichita State and Fordham. Isaac Brown was promoted from interim status at Wichita State, and Earl Grant moved from head coach at Charleston to Boston College.
The other seven were hired from the assistant-coaching ranks.
Considering the weight of these nine programs, that is a huge step.