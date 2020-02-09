Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Maryland's guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.