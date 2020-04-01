Brad Underwood and his Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff are keeping their eye on the transfer market. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY takes a look at some of their current targets and a few more transfers in the portal he found interesting:
D.J. Carton, Ohio State
The former Buckeye is already familiar with Illinois given his recruitment out of Bettendorf (Iowa) High School. The Illini went hard for the former four-star point guard early before he wound up in Columbus, playing an early key role for Ohio State as a freshman. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Carton is back on the market, though, after leaving Ohio State in January to deal with a mental health issue.
Jamarius Burton, Wichita State
Could it be a homecoming for Burton at Illinois? He might have wound up a high school state champion in North Carolina, but Burton was born in Champaign and is the nephew of former Central football standout Todd Peat. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore started 24 of 30 games at Wichita State in 2019-20 and averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Morris Udeze, Wichita State
Illinois is trying to take advantage of the mass exodus at Wichita State — six scholarship players and seven total in the portal — by also expressing interest in Udeze. Renewed interest, actually, since the Illini recruited the 6-8, 240-pound sophomore out of high school. Injuries slowed the Houston native with the Shockers, and he averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 2019-20.
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech
The Illini went down this path before, recruiting the Chicago native out of high school. Nolley ultimately wound up with the Hokies, redshirting in 2018-19 before putting together a breakout debut season. An athletic 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing, Nolley averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season at Virginia Tech.
Joshua Morgan, Long Beach State
Morgan has some “potential pro” hype to him after his freshman season at Long Beach as a rim runner/rim protector. The 6-11, 195-pound center averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, but his real value comes at the defensive end. The Big West Defensive Player of the Year blocked 2.5 shots per game — fourth nationally among freshmen.
Drew Peterson, Rice
Illinois could be in the market for a stretch 4 to add to its roster. Peterson could fill that role — especially if he got a sit-out year with Illini strength coach Adam Fletcher to add to his 6-8, 185-pound frame. The Libertyville native, an N-G All-State First Team selection in 2018, put up 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season while making some shooting improvement.
Vance Jackson, New Mexico
Jackson is another potential stretch 4 option, and the 6-9, 220-pound forward would be an immediately eligible one as a grad transfer. Jackson started his career at UConn before landing at New Mexico, and he averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds this past season for the Lobos. While Jackson shot just 34.2 percent from deep in 2019-20, he was a 40 percent three-point shooter at UConn.
A.J. Walker, Air Force
Illinois shot just 30.9 percent from three-point range as a team in 2019-20. Some shooting help on the perimeter, then, wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Walker would bring that. The 6-2, 191-pound guard shot 40 percent as a freshman and then 40.3 percent this past season when the line moved back, while also averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists.
Tyrese Martin, Rhode Island
Let’s get the one negative point out of the way first. Martin is not much of a shooter. At least not yet. His 32.1 percent mark as a sophomore in 2019-20 was a career high. What Martin does provide though is a physical presence — and some legit rebounding — from the wing. The 6-6, 205-pound guard put up 12.8 points and seven rebounds per game for the Rams last season.
Cameron Parker, Sacred Heart
Parker regressed as a three-point shooter during his sophomore season with the Pioneers. He was, however, among the best distributors in the country, putting up 7.8 assists per game before he was lost for the year with a foot injury. The 6-2, 170-pound guard also averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while making 50 percent of his two-point attempts.