If not for a global pandemic, today’s the day that the madness would have begun in full — 16 games at four sites on four networks, sure to produce a few buzzer beaters and countless busted brackets.
How might things have gone for Brad Underwood’s Illini had the games gone on? On Wednesday, BTN analyst and former Penn State Nittany Lion Jon Crispin described for The News-Gazette how he envisioned it going.
“I have been a big Brad Underwood fan since his first year on campus. I love what he’s trying to do but I also know that he truly ‘gets’ the game. He understands nuance, detail and big picture at the same time. The details he coaches have a direct impact on the themes and rhythm of the game and I do believe that is rare.
“This year was special because they had great inside-out/outside-in balance with Kofi Cockburn down low. That also came with some challenges and sacrifices, as well, which is why they struggled at times this season. Finding the right balance is always tough to do in such a short amount of time.
“The balance of tempo and execution. The balance of defensive pressure without too much gambling that puts your big at risk. Much of this they had to learn on the fly — and in a Big Ten that was as deep as it’s ever been. I always felt that the Illini would be one of those teams that would benefit most from getting out of conference.
“In the tourney, the only matchup that would concern me would be someone with a strong, poised point guard and a 5-man that can play around the perimeter. So many teams out there have gotten better about using the pick-and-roll as a way to force bigs to defend, and that would be the biggest challenge for the Illini and Kofi. There are adjustments available but the key would be to keep Kofi as fresh as possible for the offensive end.
“The other matchup that would concern me would be a team that plays a good zone or can switch between zone and man. Illinois developed into a rhythm team. When the created good rhythm and flow, they were really hard to beat. But, when Maryland switched into that zone at Illinois, it completely eliminated their rhythm and the Illini were never really able to find it again.
“Outside of that, this was always a Sweet 16 team in my opinion. I felt the same way about Iowa and Penn State. Beyond that, anything can happen. It really comes down to matchups and whether you can make enough shots early and get enough stops to control the game. It’s impossible to project too much but I always felt like this Illini team would get through to the second week of the tournament.
“What’s most frustrating is that building a program back up requires a consistent presence in the postseason. This season was the start to all of that and I’ll be interested to see how not playing in the NCAA tourney with this group affects them going forward.
“It’s like getting the monkey off your back. You’ll succeed the most when being there is not the prize. You’ll succeed the most when the expectations are high enough and the execution and poise matches the level of expectation. It was frustrating to see the tourney canceled for many reasons. Teams like Illinois, PSU and Rutgers really needed it for more reasons than one.”