+4 What might have been ... How far would Illini have gone? Editor Jeff D’Alessio asked four analysts how long a run Brad Underwood’s third UI team could have made if the games went on

CHAMPAIGN — The final frames of Illinois basketball’s “One Shining Moment” video that drew more than 1,000 retweets, nearly 4,000 likes and almost a quarter of a million views since Sunday afternoon are of the final moments of the 2019-20 season.

The Illinois players and coaches huddled together at center court at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus last Thursday in Indianapolis.

That was it for this group of Illini. The Big Ten tournament was canceled that morning, with the NCAA tournament to follow.

That moment made for the only fitting ending for the video Illinois associate director of video services Jason Marry put together this weekend to commemorate all the Illini accomplished this season. Set to the classic Luther Vandross version of “One Shining Moment,” of course.

“Coach was not exaggerating about how great a practice that was,” Marry said of the statement Illinois coach Brad Underwood made Friday after the cancellations. “We’re sitting there watching and kind of know that’s the last time that group was going to be together. Everybody was hitting shots, laughing and competing. Coach was smiling almost the entire time.

“Not the way you wanted it to end, but if it had to that way, I think everybody can say it ended on a high note. It was kind of an easter egg for people inside the program, too, to know that’s when it all ended and the last time that specific group was all on the floor together.”

The origins of Illinois’ “One Shining Moment” video came that same day. Assistant coach Stephen Gentry mentioned the possibility to the team’s director of creative media Kelsea Ansfield, who brought it to Marry’s attention since Marry produces all of the videos Illinois basketball uses for social media and in game on the State Farm Center videoboards.

“It was nice to go into the office this weekend instead of thinking about the games being canceled and the season being over,” Marry said. “It gave me some purpose. It was nice, therapeutic to actually do work and relive the season again.

“It was personal to me because the NCAA tournament is my favorite thing in the world except for my family, of course. (Sports information director Derrick Burson) and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and I and (assistant to the head coach Jamall Walker) have been around for so long trying to get back (to the NCAA tournament). Granted, it seems small in the grand scheme of things, but it was hard to have it ripped away at the 11th hour.”

Marry already had various highlights cut from games throughout the season and took footage from those projects to put together his year-end video. It wasn’t just all game-winners, dunks or three-pointers either. Marry included defensive moments from Da’Monte Williams and Andres Feliz chasing down loose balls to truly tell the story of this Illini basketball season.

The video ran 2 minutes, 46 seconds. It could have been longer. Significantly. But just shy of 3 minutes is about right for highlights videos.

That just means plenty of moments just missed the cut.

“When you think about all of Kofi’s dunks, the six blocks against Indiana, there’s so many good memories from the year,” Marry said. “I only put one clip from when we blew out Purdue here and one clip form when we blew them out there. I thought those were huge games for us.

“I did debate whether to put (Ayo Dosunmu’s) injury in there, but I think when people look back at he season that was one of the five or six defining moments of the season because it wasn’t serious and he overcame it.”

Marry’s favorite clips, though, came at the end. Before the final scene at Hinkle, he worked in Underwood’s message to his seniors following Illinois’ 78-76 regular season finale win against Iowa.

“You veterans, you can be really, really proud,” you hear as an Underwood voiceover in the final seconds of the video. “I will never, ever forget any of you guys.”

“They were a huge part of everything that happened,” Marry said of the Illinois seniors. “I thought that was cool to be able to throw a nod to that.”

The fab five

Illinois didn’t have just a single shining moment in the 2019-20 season. So here are five that stood out to beat writer SCOTT RICHEY from the Illini’s year-end “One Shining Moment” video that dropped Sunday:

— Two Andres Feliz clips back-to-back epitomized what the senior guard brought this season. The first was a spin move fadeaway on Grand Canyon’s Jovan Blacksher, after which he hit the ‘Lopes with his patented “Vroom, vroom” gesture. The immediate next clip was Feliz ripping a rebound away from Iowa big menLuka Garza and Ryan Kriener for a putback — and Kobe Bryant-esque jersey pull celebration.

— While we’re on the topic of big play celebration emulation, junior guard Trent Frazier hitting Purdue with the Michael Jordan shrug was classic. Frazier had to deal with some shooting slumps and offensive inconsistency this season, but he went 5 of 7 from three-point range and scored a season-high 21 points in the Illini’s 79-62 win at Mackey Arena.

— Great angle for Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams blocking 6-foot-9 Minnesota forward Alihan Demir in the Illini’s home win against the Gophers. It was the second of three consecutive stops for Williams to help secure the victory, and the video shows Minnesota coach Richard Pitino did, in fact, have a great view.

— Ayo Dosunmu’s game-winning shot over Michigan guard Zavier Simpson was the epitome of rise and fire, but it wasn’t an easy look. Dosunmu managed to square his body with the basket in midair and drop the hammer on the Wolverines against one of the widely recognized best defensive guards in the conference.

— A pair of Kofi Cockburn dunks made it in the final cut of the video. The first came where the Illinois freshman center tested the strength of the Mackey Arena rims in arguably one of his best games (22 points and 15 rebounds in an Illini road win). The other came at Northwestern — a game where Cockburn came to the realization that trying to dunk everything around the rim wasn’t a bad idea.