CHAMPAIGN — When the University of Illinois athletic department started football season-ticket renewals, the initial response was positive.
“We were at 75 percent people renewed,” said Jason Heggemeyer, the UI ticket manager since 2005.
Then, in mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic put the process on hold.
“We haven’t been aggressive with pursuing people,” Heggemeyer said. “We don’t want them worrying about tying up their money with us right now. Things are just kind of frozen. We’re still letting people renew.”
Heggemeyer understands the first concern for most people is taking care of essentials.
“Once people start getting a little bit more comfortable with, ‘Are we going to have football or are we not going to have football? Do I feel comfortable going to a stadium full of people?’ What is that all going to look like?
“That’s when people are going to start buying again,” Heggemeyer said. “But until then we’re open for business, but we’re not being aggressive. We’ll keep extending our deadline for people that want to renew.”
The ticket office needs to prepare as if the season will be played as scheduled.
Illinois is set to open at home Sept. 4 against Illinois State. The team hosts seven games at Memorial Stadium, including Big Ten matchups against Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State.
“We’re working full steam to plan for that,” Heggemeyer said. “I think our fans are sitting back and waiting and seeing. As a business, we’re going to wait with them.”
Sports are in uncharted territory that affects every department.
“Not having a timeline is hard,” Heggemeyer said. “We’re having to figure this out again. We can’t rely on the norms. We have to be flexible and at the same time, hope our fans are being flexible, too. Because their lives are uprooted just like ours are.
“We all have to get through this together.”
The 2020 football season starts in a little over four months. It appears to be more in danger of being delayed by COVID-19.
The college basketball season is almost seven months away, leaving more time for a healthy solution.
Heggemeyer and the rest of the ticket staff are practicing social distancing.
He is working from home these days. Like the rest of the Illinois athletic department.
Heggemeyer and his staff are learning how to make their business work under the current conditions.
“We’ve had to adapt our operation,” Heggemeyer said.
Of course, there are no sales at the ticket windows in State Farm Center. One person goes to the office every other day to grab the mail and make bank deposits.
If you call the ticket office, you will be directed to the ticket office e-mail address. Those e-mails are being divided up by the staff and calls are being returned.
Almost everything can be done remotely.
“I’ve got a credit card machine on my desk at home,” Heggemeyer said. “I’m in the basement, making phone calls.”
Basketball season-ticket renewals started April 6. To entice fans to renew, Illinois is locking in the cost at 2019-20 prices if the tickets are purchased by May 8.
The exception is for the Mobile Pass buyers, who will pay $189 per ticket next season, a discount off the $199 price.
Renewals are available at Fightingillini.com.
Illinois is scheduled to play 10 Big Ten home games during the 2020-21 season and also will host Arizona. The remainder of the schedule will be announced during the summer.
In just the first week, Illinois had 15 percent renewals, and Heggemeyer expects a quick climb.
“We want to make sure we get everybody back,” Heggemeyer said.
The 2019-20 season looked like the old days at State Farm Center. With the rebuilt Illini, led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Brad Underwood’s team went from 21 losses to 21 wins.
And hoped for more. The Illini earned the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament before it got called off on March 12. The team was a lock to earn an NCAA tournament bid, though Selection Sunday was also canceled.
Fans noticed the rebirth of Illinois basketball, filling the arena for six of the last seven Big Ten home games, including the finale against Iowa on March 8.
Normally, ticket managers talk about the biggest bump in sales coming the season after a program turnaround.
Heggemeyer saw it in real time, with attendance returning to past high levels during the second half of the season.
“Right now, the demand is high and people feel really good about the state of the program,” Heggemeyer said. “We’re going to be focusing on building back that season-ticket base.”