CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Gill didn’t have to wait long to get his first crack at Michael Jordan. Try six games into his NBA career after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1990 draft.
Gill and his Charlotte Hornets took an “L” in that early November 1990 game.
The former Flyin’ Illini played 21 minutes off the bench and scored eight points. Jordan had 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.
But Gill, as he put it, wasn’t in “awe” of the not-yet champion but still six-time NBA All-Star that had already claimed the first of five league MVP honors. Gill had seen Jordan play plenty of times growing up in the Chicagoland area.
Even got a chance to meet and talk with Jordan when the Bulls played an exhibition game at then Assembly Hall in Champaign in 1989.
“I was kind of used to Michael,” Gill said. “It wasn’t really a big thing for me. When I was in awe was when I saw Magic Johnson.
“That was the only player I was ever in awe of because Magic had a glow around him when I saw him and played against him the first time at the LA Forum.”
Gill has strolled down memory lane the past two Sunday nights watching the first four episodes of “The Last Dance.”
The ESPN Films 10-part documentary is centered around the Chicago Bulls’ final championship season in 1997-98, but includes moments from throughout Jordan’s time in Chicago.
“It’s become a family event in our house,” Gill said. “My wife, who rarely watches basketball except for when the boys play, she’s even into it. She’s siting there watching it and asking me questions. I have to shush her sometimes because she’s talking over the guys that are talking.
“We are really involved in watching it, and I want my boys to watch it to see what it takes to be a champion — not just in basketball, but in life in general. It’s been really good for us. Most of the time my kids are either playing PS4 on the weekends or watching other videos. It helps us come together as a family, actually.”
Fellow former Illinois guard Doug Altenberger is also enjoying “The Last Dance.” Altenberger has his own Jordan stories and received a firsthand look at the future six-time champion and five-time MVP after the Bulls drafted Altenberger in the sixth round of the 1987 draft. Well after guys like Scottie Pippen (acquired via a trade with the Seattle SuperSonics) and Horace Grant.
Altenberger stuck with the Bulls through the preseason. His regular jobs? As a rookie, that meant carrying the bags for Jordan and Charles Oakley and lacing up Jordan’s pair of brand new shoes before every game. Oh, and guard the eventual greatest player of all time every day in practice.
“I’m guarding the best player — probably ever — in the NBA,” Altenberger said. “Jordan’s talking trash. Nothing bad. He was like, ‘Rookie, I’m going to wear you today. You can’t guard me.’ I said, ‘Michael, I’m just trying to make the team.’ I’m tying to slow him down. You’d didn’t stop him, obviously.”
That’s where Altenberger and Gill agreed. The best you could hope for was slowing Jordan down. Pre-Phil Jackson that was a difficult enough task, with Jordan averaging 37.1 points in the 1986-87 season and 35 points the next year. His scoring might have dipped — a little, at least — with Jackson as coach, but the Bulls with the triangle offense became nearly unstoppable.
“You couldn’t prepare for them,” Gill said. “You couldn’t prepare for the triangle offense. Whatever you did defensively dictated what they did on offense. The basic premise was the triangle, but once they got the triangle down, they would just read and react to what the defense gave them.
“I wanted to play against them because of how good they were, but it was the triangle offense I was worried about. I wasn’t so much worried about them. I could slow Michael down somewhat — instead of getting 50 he’d probably get like 30 — but the thing is the triangle had so many different nuances and so many different things they could do off the basic structure of the offense. That’s what made it hard to guard. The system just was too good for everybody else. That’s why they won six championships.”
The first four episodes of “The Last Dance” have given casual basketball fans more of an insight into what Gill and Altenberger knew firsthand. Like how brutally competitive Jordan was during his entire career.
“He didn’t like to lose in anything, any time,” said Altenberger, who regularly played cards with Jordan when he was with the Bulls and met up with him again a couple years after being released to play golf.
“He was so competitive,” Altenberger continued. “Sometimes that got the best of him. He was all about winning. It was just amazing how much better he was than everybody else, and he was driven to be the best. That’s really what he wanted to be. He wanted to be the best ever. There was no off button on him.”
Like many of his peers, Gill had limited success in his NBA career against Jordan and the Bulls. That included the regular season and playoffs, where Gill’s New Jersey Nets were swept in the first round in 1998.
“We took them to overtime in game one,” Gill remembered. “We played them really tough the first game. In the second game, there was a distinct difference in them. They were now the championship Chicago Bulls. They weren’t messing around.
“Playing against Michael all those years, he was just so fundamentally sound. You put on top of that, his athleticism was that of a superior athlete. He was far superior to most of the athletes in the NBA. His competitiveness. He was very strong. He just had the will to be the best. You put all those things together, that’s what made him so great.”
Through the years
Former Flyin’ Illini legend Kendall Gill squared off a time or two against Michael Jordan and the Bulls (like here in the 1995-96 season opener at the United Center in Chicago). With ‘The Last Dance’ on sports’ fans minds these days, staff writer Scott Richey tracked down four notable games Gill had against the Jordan-led Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s:
Feb. 23, 1991
Gill didn’t beat Jordan during his rookie season with Charlote. He did, however, have one of his better games that year in Chicago with 20 points and six rebounds in a 129-108 loss that was part of a nine-game stretch where he averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 assists.
April 1, 1992
Gill set what was then a career-high with 32 points (to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals) in another road loss. It was his fifth 30-point game of the season, but Jordan finished with 31 points and Scottie Pippen had a triple-double in the Bulls’ 100-94 win.
Jan. 22, 1993
The 11th time was the charm. After 10 straight losses to Jordan and the Bulls to start his NBA career, Gill got his first win in Chicago and contributed 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 105-97 Charlotte victory. Jordan still put up a game-high 28 points, though.
March 14, 1997
New Jersey went 1-3 against Chicago in 1996-97, losing the three games by a combined 63 points. The Nets’ lone victory was a 99-98 home win, with Gill doing a bit of everything by supplying 14 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.