Jim Heidbreder

His mom and dad, both University of Illinois grads, studied journalism and advertising, respectively, in college.

“I think I did inherit some of their genes,” said Champaign’s Jim Heidbreder, whose first crack at poetry — “The Legend Of Lou” — was read by Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during Monday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS. “That fostered my interest in poetry.”

Heidbreder dusted off the 2015 poem he authored in honor of Lou Henson after the coach’s passing late last month.

Five years ago, he put pen to paper during breaks while working as a janitor at the Champaign Public Library, needing less than a week to wrap it up.

“My admiration and zest of Illinois basketball grew with Lou, season after season,” he said.

A Lawrenceville native, Heidbreder enrolled at the UI in the early 1970s and wound up staying in Champaign and working for Kraft. A regular at the Assembly Hall, he attended classics like the upset of No. 1 Michigan State in ‘79 and the thumping of Wake Forest in ‘04 that elevated the Illini to No. 1.

Being a fan is a lot easier than being a poet.

“I’m a poet wannabe,” he said. “It’s more like a fun hobby for me.”

The Legend of Lou

Before the mountains were given their dew

Out on the horizon came Illini coach Lou

New Mexico’s loss was surely our gain

Welcome opponents to Lou’s house of paign

So many years of hardcourt elation

Coach Henson deserves our standing ovation

Writing this now to just let you know

You were inducted into our hearts so long ago.

The “Lou-do”; what a great name for his hair

Shunned a comb-over and never threw a chair.

Yep, the Lou-do was proof our mammoth wasn’t wooly

And yet, who got the best of an old classic bully?

Practice them hard and get every player ready

Altenberger, Smith and super-star Eddie

The “Flying Illini” truly gave us a thrill

Anderson, Bardo, Hamilton, Battle and Gill

Illini nation never let us forget

Nicks game-winning three; swish thru the net.

Or the joy and awe of a Kenny Battle dunk

More trophies that can fit in a Cadillac trunk

Questionable calls got our boo-birds a chirpin

Post-game interviews with Loren or Turpin

The burden of a loss he’d sometimes would carry

Until a welcome-home hug from his better half Mary

Loyal Illini fans everywhere; ever so true

So grateful for dear old coach Lou

Though his induction has been long overdue

I’ve not figured out how to turn an orange blazer blue

I...L...L I...N... I

Our beloved coach Henson. Oh what a guy.

We’re truly blessed that he’s still alive

The Illini nation gives you a collective high-five.

Times sure have changed; the Chief dances no more

But your dedication took us to the final four

The music has slowed and we’ve sung our song.

Just wanted to say thanks, adios and so long.

Stomping his foot and sometimes he’d holler

Coach Lou always a gentleman and a scholar

Now that it’s written; the Illini nation will know it

Lou was 100 times better coach than i am a poet.

