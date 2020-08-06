Top of the Morning, Aug, 6, 2020
The “Lou-do”; what a great name for his hair
Shunned a comb-over and never threw a chair.
Yep, the Lou-do was proof our mammoth wasn’t wooly
And yet, who got the best of an old classic bully?
His mom and dad, both University of Illinois grads, studied journalism and advertising, respectively, in college.
“I think I did inherit some of their genes,” said Champaign’s Jim Heidbreder, whose first crack at poetry — “The Legend Of Lou” — was read by Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during Monday’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS. “That fostered my interest in poetry.”
Heidbreder dusted off the 2015 poem he authored in honor of Lou Henson after the coach’s passing late last month.
Five years ago, he put pen to paper during breaks while working as a janitor at the Champaign Public Library, needing less than a week to wrap it up.
“My admiration and zest of Illinois basketball grew with Lou, season after season,” he said.
A Lawrenceville native, Heidbreder enrolled at the UI in the early 1970s and wound up staying in Champaign and working for Kraft. A regular at the Assembly Hall, he attended classics like the upset of No. 1 Michigan State in ‘79 and the thumping of Wake Forest in ‘04 that elevated the Illini to No. 1.
Being a fan is a lot easier than being a poet.
“I’m a poet wannabe,” he said. “It’s more like a fun hobby for me.”
The Legend of Lou
Before the mountains were given their dew
Out on the horizon came Illini coach Lou
New Mexico’s loss was surely our gain
Welcome opponents to Lou’s house of paign
So many years of hardcourt elation
Coach Henson deserves our standing ovation
Writing this now to just let you know
You were inducted into our hearts so long ago.
Practice them hard and get every player ready
Altenberger, Smith and super-star Eddie
The “Flying Illini” truly gave us a thrill
Anderson, Bardo, Hamilton, Battle and Gill
Illini nation never let us forget
Nicks game-winning three; swish thru the net.
Or the joy and awe of a Kenny Battle dunk
More trophies that can fit in a Cadillac trunk
Questionable calls got our boo-birds a chirpin
Post-game interviews with Loren or Turpin
The burden of a loss he’d sometimes would carry
Until a welcome-home hug from his better half Mary
Loyal Illini fans everywhere; ever so true
So grateful for dear old coach Lou
Though his induction has been long overdue
I’ve not figured out how to turn an orange blazer blue
I...L...L I...N... I
Our beloved coach Henson. Oh what a guy.
We’re truly blessed that he’s still alive
The Illini nation gives you a collective high-five.
Times sure have changed; the Chief dances no more
But your dedication took us to the final four
The music has slowed and we’ve sung our song.
Just wanted to say thanks, adios and so long.
Stomping his foot and sometimes he’d holler
Coach Lou always a gentleman and a scholar
Now that it’s written; the Illini nation will know it
Lou was 100 times better coach than i am a poet.
Jim Heidbreder