The weather that kept some Illini fans from traveling to St. Louis on Thursday night didn’t keep them from watching in style.
Todd Johnson has been a season ticket holder for 20 years and has memories of Braggin’ Rights that date long before that.
The thrill of going this year didn’t outweigh the risk of potentially getting stuck there until Sunday.
“My loss is some downstater’s gain,” said Johnson, who sold his four tickets on StubHub earlier this week.
Todd’s Chicago-based sister usually joins the travel party, but when it became clear she’d have a hard time making it down safely, other plans were made.
“You know, you end up in a ditch along I-57 or I-55 down there, and it’s three below and 30 below wind chills, that’s life-threatening,” Johnson said. “We’d love to see them play, but, you know, didn’t want to risk that coming back on Friday. We’re planning on being in Chicago on Saturday for Christmas with family.”
Luckily, Johnson has the SEC Network though DirecTV and is planning to pull a few mementos out of storage for the occasion.
“We were down there one year and picked up a signed Cory Bradford and a signed Robert Archibald jersey. So those are hanging down here in my basement and, so, might pull those out as we’re watching the game.”
“Just kind of bringing back the memories of being at one of the pre-game festivities that the Illini Club down there had put on at a silent auction, just sitting with family watching the game, rooting the guys on. Thankful that we can all do it together even though we can’t be down there to watch the team.”