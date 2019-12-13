Top of the Morning, Dec. 13, 2019
Illinois basketball and Indiana Pacers public address announcer Tim Sinclair will perform the same duties at the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
“It’s kind of dreamish for me,” said Sinclair, who hosts “ciLiving” on WCIA. “I just wanted to do an NBA game at some time in my life. Now, to be doing THE NBA game is pretty exciting.”
The annual showcase is scheduled for Feb. 16 at Chicago’s United Center. Sinclair will also work the dunk contest, three-point contest and skills competition on Feb. 15.
Sinclair will be kept busy during the game, usually a high-scoring exhibition.
“There will be like 400 points,” he said. “The hard part is when you are doing an Illini game or Pacers game, you are excited for one team. At the All-Star Game, you are equally excited for both teams.”
Why did Sinclair get the call? Part of it goes back to his time earlier this year in India, where the Pacers played the Sacramento Kings.
“I was on that trip doing public-address for those games, and they enjoyed what they heard,” he said.
Sinclair’s moment at the All-Star mic will likely extend to 2021. Indianapolis hosts the game next year, and Sinclair expects to have a similar role.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“Mel Brooks: Unwrapped,” 8 p.m., HBO
The documentary looks back at the career of the iconic actor/writer/producer. The film follows the 93-year-old Brooks as he visits with longtime friend Carl Reiner.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Actress Scarlett Johansson takes her sixth turn as host, with musical guest Niall Horan.
SUNDAY
“Kennedy Center Honors,” 7 p.m., CBS
LL Cool J hosts the annual celebration. Honorees include Sally Field, Earth, Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street and Michael Tilson Thomas.