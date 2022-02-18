Top of the Morning, Feb. 18, 2022
The lineup (Brad Underwood, Bill Self, Lon Kruger) and location (Gordyville) for the return of Kickin’ Cancer are impressive. So is the motivation (pure).
“For me, and other members of the committee, this event is very near and dear to our hearts,” Gifford’s Nicole Anderson said. “I have lost several family members and close friends to cancer, and my mom and brother are both cancer survivors and have friends going through treatment right now.”
In 2013, Anderson and fellow volunteers Brian Barnhart, Joda Crabtree and Janet Leroy helped reintroduce the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser to the community. That event saw 265 tickets sold and $25,000 raised.
The move to Gordyville in 2018 allowed for greater participation (and the chance to ride a mechanical bull). In 2019 — the last in-person shindig — saw 750 tickets sold and $171,000 raised. “We look forward to this year and much bigger numbers,” said Anderson, at the UI since 1996 and with athletics since 2007.
Underwood’s involvement is sincere. Working with the original committee members as well as Stacey Huls, Deanna Woodard, Brooke Billings, Craig Pessman, Jill Alred, Lisa Hannagan, Mandie Ernst and Emily Lipinsky, the coach was able to convince Self and Kruger — who won Big Ten titles at Illinois — to join him at the dinner and auction on April 12.
If you’d like to attend or contribute, visit
coachesvscancerillinois.com or call Lipinsky at 312-584-0210.
“We will continue to do what we can to help those fight their fight,” Anderson said.