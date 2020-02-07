Don’t be surprised if you see ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt in the State Farm Center stands Friday night. And don’t be surprised if he’s wearing Maryland gear.
The “SportsCenter” anchor is planning to attend the game as a fan. He will have no on-air duties. The game is being broadcast by ESPN competitor Fox Sports 1.
Van Pelt, a proud Maryland alum, has never been to a game in Champaign.
How much does Van Pelt like the Terrapins? Enough that he is moving his nightly show to Washington, D.C., in August. Announced in mid-January, the move allows Van Pelt to be closer to his family (he is from Brookeville, Md.) and attend more Maryland sporting events.
Airing Van Pelt’s 11 p.m. (Champaign-Urbana time) edition from Washington gives ESPN its third site. The company is based in Bristol, Conn., and also airs “SportsCenter” from Los Angeles.
The 53-year-old Van Pelt began his broadcasting career 30 years ago at a Fox affiliate in Washington, D.C. He later worked for The Golf Channel before joining ESPN in 2001.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," 10:30 p.m., CBS
Scheduled guests include actor Joe Mantegna.
SATURDAY
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
RuPaul will be the host for the first time. Justin Bieber is making his second appearance as musical guest.
SUNDAY
Academy Awards, 7 p.m., ABC
The 92nd annual Oscars won’t have a host for the second consecutive year. The major acting winners from 2019 — Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek — are among the presenters.