TOTM Illini Rebounders

Men's basketball coach Brad Underwood speaks at the Illini Rebounders Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.

 Robin Scholz
What does a Top 25 basketball ranking mean for Illinois? Well, to start, bigger crowds at the monthly Illini Rebounders luncheons.

Monday’s event at Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn drew a season-high 277 (above).

“Attendance has been steadily increasing these last two months,” said Barb Barker, administrative assistant for the group. “Yes, there is great excitement about this team. They are a likable, hard-working group. Winning means people jumping on the bandwagon.”

The crowds are moving toward what they were from 2004 to 2007, when 350-plus would attend.

Monday’s luncheon featured former Illini standout turned radio analyst Doug Altenberger.

“I have had a huge number of accolades about him,” Barker said.

The Illini Rebounders will like the Feb. 13 speaker as well: Illinois career scoring leader Deon Thomas. Coach Brad Underwood will also hold court.

“His updates and insights are thoroughly enjoyed at each luncheon,” Barker said. “Following Coach Underwood’s 15-minute talks, he invites questions. There are many and on a variety of basketball situations. It is the best ticket in town.”

Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Annual dues are $60. Email barb.barker@comcast.net or call 217-356-2291 for reservations.

On to my weekend recommendations:

TODAY

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 10:30 p.m., NBC

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant visit.

SATURDAY

No. 11 Louisville at No. 3 Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN

Nothing better than a midseason ACC game involving two ranked teams.

SUNDAY

“9-1-1: Lone Star,” 9 p.m., Fox

The spinoff, set in Austin, Texas, stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).