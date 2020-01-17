What does a Top 25 basketball ranking mean for Illinois? Well, to start, bigger crowds at the monthly Illini Rebounders luncheons.
Monday’s event at Champaign’s Hilton Garden Inn drew a season-high 277 (above).
“Attendance has been steadily increasing these last two months,” said Barb Barker, administrative assistant for the group. “Yes, there is great excitement about this team. They are a likable, hard-working group. Winning means people jumping on the bandwagon.”
The crowds are moving toward what they were from 2004 to 2007, when 350-plus would attend.
Monday’s luncheon featured former Illini standout turned radio analyst Doug Altenberger.
“I have had a huge number of accolades about him,” Barker said.
The Illini Rebounders will like the Feb. 13 speaker as well: Illinois career scoring leader Deon Thomas. Coach Brad Underwood will also hold court.
“His updates and insights are thoroughly enjoyed at each luncheon,” Barker said. “Following Coach Underwood’s 15-minute talks, he invites questions. There are many and on a variety of basketball situations. It is the best ticket in town.”
Admission is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Annual dues are $60. Email barb.barker@comcast.net or call 217-356-2291 for reservations.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 10:30 p.m., NBC
Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant visit.
SATURDAY
No. 11 Louisville at No. 3 Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN
Nothing better than a midseason ACC game involving two ranked teams.
SUNDAY
“9-1-1: Lone Star,” 9 p.m., Fox
The spinoff, set in Austin, Texas, stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.