Top of the Morning, Jan. 7, 2020
Lou Henson will celebrate his 88th birthday on Friday by playing bridge with his closest friends.
Living at home in Champaign, the winningest coach in Illini hoops history is in good spirits these days. The hope is that he is able to attend an Illinois game this season at State Farm Center, where the court is named after him.
If you’d like to pass along birthday wishes to Coach, email jrossow@news-gazette.com and we’ll make sure he sees them on his big day.
