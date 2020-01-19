Despite standing only 5-9, I was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 1956. Michigan State''s Julius McCoy, Ohio State''s Robin Freeman, and teammates George Bon Salle and Paul Judson were among the other first-teamers. I played high school ball at Taylorville, and was a charter member of the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame. I averaged 12.4 points per game for the Illini from 1954-56, and finished my career in fifth place on the school''s all-time list. Though we never won the Conference title, the three Illini teams on which I played had a cumulative Big Ten record of 31 victories and only 11 losses. Today marks my 71st birthday.