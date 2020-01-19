Top of the Morning, Jan. 19, 2020
This iconic 1950s picture of diminutive Bill Ridley dribbling between the legs of gigantic George Bon Salle at Huff Hall soon will have a permanent place on the walls of Angelo’s Pizza in Taylorville.
Terry Wright is throwing a party on March 7 at the popular Taylorville hangout to celebrate Ridley, a fabulous point guard for the Tornadoes (he’s the school’s career scoring leader) and Illini (think Dee Brown in tight shorts). Ridley was 85 when he died in September.
“Everybody remembers Billy,” Wright said. “Besides being a standout basketball player, he was just a well-liked individual.”
The 16 x 20 framed picture will be unveiled at the March 7 shindig at Angelo’s, where the likes of Allison Curtin and other local sports stars have spots on the wall. If interested in attending, email Wright at terry@oijgc.com.
News-Gazette