Tate | A sports disaster unlike anything the conference had known The bleachers holding more than 3,000 fans suddenly shook, sagged and collapsed. Two students were crushed to death and a third died two days later. Emergency vehicles arrived amid the panic to evacuate some 300 to various hospitals with fractures, concussions and cuts.

Loren Tate’s weekend column about the tragic bleacher collapse at Purdue basketball game in 1947 hit home for Carolyn Conrad of Urbana.

Now 90, she was a sophomore at Purdue, and “I was on those bleachers,” she said. “I distinctly remember the announcer, before the game started, telling people to shove together — there were more coming in.”

Her date for the game helped Conrad exit the gym safely.

Conrad graduated in 1950 and moved with her husband to Urbana in 1958. The longtime Urbana High chemistry teacher retired in 1989 and remains a part of a community where she has spent nearly 60 years.

“That evening,” she said, “is one that will never be forgotten.”

Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,308,555 pageviews:

TOP STORIES

1. ‘No time will ever be enough’

2. Danville native makes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

3. Champaign lawyer suspended indefinitely

TOP SPORTS STORIES

1. Tate | A sports disaster unlike anything the conference had known

2. Asmussen | Dosunmu’s family in it for the long haul in supporting Illini guard

3. Coaching salaries about to rise for Illinois football

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

1. Prep Boy’s Basketball: Centennial vs. Central

2. Prep Boy’s Basketball: SJO vs. PBL

3. Prep Girl’s Basketball: Centennial vs. STM

TOP VIDEOS

1. Centennial at Champaign Central boys’ basketball highlights

2. Illini find a way in win against Northwestern

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda at St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball highlights