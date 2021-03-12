For years, the University of Illinois student-run newspaper, The Daily Illini, has switched editor
positions in the middle of the spring semester.
It’s a logical move that eases the transition for the incoming bosses.
For many departments, the timing isn’t that big of a deal. But for sports, especially this year, it can be tricky.
Sophomore Jackson Janes takes over as sports editor this week. He starts today, which coincides with the Illinois men’s basketball team’s quarterfinal game at the Big Ten tournament.
“Definitely a fun start for the
tenure,” Janes said.
Brandon Simberg will represent The Daily Illini at the Big Ten tournament.
“He’s been covering the team all year and doing a super, awesome job about everything he’s done,” Janes said.
Janes covered three to four Illinois basketball games this season.
“I wish I could be there for the Big Ten tournament and March Madness. In an ideal world where COVID doesn’t exist, I think I would be there,” Janes said.
Janes, a graduate of Chicago Lane Tech High School, takes over as sports editor for Gabby Hajduk.
“She’s phenomenal,” Janes said. “She’s absolutely amazing. I’m really, really grateful for everthing she’s done.”
In the fall, Janes plans to help cover Illinois football but also “make sure the non-revenue sports get coverage. They deserve just as much attention as football and basketball.”
Janes began working at The Daily Illini as a freshman, covering men’s tennis. As an assistant sports editor this year, he wrote about a wide range of teams.
Janes is a journalism major who wants to get a dual degree in statistics.
Janes has a long-term career goals.
“I grew up watching ‘SportsCenter’ and ESPN,” Janes said. “I’d like to work at ESPN in some capacity. But working at the DI and taking on this editor position, I would hopefully like to cover a professional sports team for a major news outlet. That’s my major goal.”