The Christmas tree in Mary Henson’s living room — decorated in all things orange and blue — isn’t coming down any time soon.
“It’s my Illini tree,’” she said.
“I turn it on for every game.”
This is the first NCAA tournament that Mary will take in without her husband, Lou, the UI’s all-time-winningest coach who passed away in July. It was their favorite time of year, she said, because of the high-stakes games and chance to see old friends at different sites.
Her interest in the Illini remains sky high. Having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she watches games at her Champaign home with neighbor and family friend Rhea Lawrence, the widow of Dave Lawrence.
This week, she taped a video message to be shared with the team and its fans.
Lou “would have been so proud of this team,” Mary said. “It’s his kind of team: hard-nosed, they play terrific defense and go after the boards. He always felt the offense would follow if you do those things.”
She’ll keep Lou’s sound advice in mind when filling our her tournament bracket.
“He’s here in spirit,” she said. “He’s always by
my side.”