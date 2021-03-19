Bret Beherns will travel to Indianapolis on Friday. The WCIA sports director just won’t get a chance to set foot inside Farmers Coliseum while the top-seeded Illini are playing Drexel.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is limiting access to media for the tournament games. Only five reporters from each school will get a spot in the building, with The News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey one of the five for Friday’s Illini game.
But no photographers from local media outlets or reporters from local TV stations will be allowed inside after tipoff. Local TV stations can coordinate a taped standup the morning of the Illinois game but have to leave the building 90 minutes before tip.
“It was very disappointing to hear we couldn’t get at least one credential into the NCAA tournament, especially considering we’ve made a huge effort to cover this team every step of the way,” Beherns said. “I understand there are limits, but we are not like other TV stations. We go above and beyond to cover them and feel like that should have been rewarded.”
Beherns, along with WCIA sports reporters
Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson, have covered 25 of the Illini’s 29 games in person this season.
NCAA tournament games present other challenges, too — even when a pandemic isn’t going on.
“We cannot shoot NCAA tournament games with our camera and have to take a feed from TV,” Beherns said. “We are limited to only airing three minutes per day of highlights and can’t post on the web.”
Regardless, Beherns said WCIA will plan on covering the Illini every step of the way through the NCAA tournament. Just at a distance.
“This team has been fun to cover not only because they’re good, but there are so many storylines and personalities,” Beherns said. “That makes it enjoyable to tell their stories.”