Sister Jean isn’t the only one getting gussied up for her favorite school’s NCAA basketball games.
In Urbana, 92-year-old Dorothea Hunt won’t let her husband of 70 years, Don, turn on any Illini game before her orange and blue earrings are in and her pom poms are within reach.
“I think it helps them,” she said after watching Friday’s win from her apartment at Clark-Linsdey’s Meadowbrook Health Center.
Like so many of her fellow Clark-Lindsey residents, Mary McCullough will be covered head to toe in orange and blue for Sunday’s game against Loyola. A sports nut who has worked Illinois athletic events since 1996 – she was at soccer (right) and volleyball on Friday — the 1956 Champaign High grad considers basketball her favorite and Brad Underwood’s guys as good as the Final Four teams in 1989 and 2005.
“You can tell with them that it’s a team thing,” she said.
The Illini’s success this season has re-energized fans of all ages. At Clark-Lindsey — thanks to COVID-19 vaccine — it’s a party atmosphere, with Big Ten banners hanging in the dining room and shouts of “I-L-L, I-N-I” heard down every hallway.
The Illini, Hunt said, “are great fun all over. They do everything right.”
