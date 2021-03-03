Top of the Morning, March 3, 2021
The radio crews that call Big Ten basketball games are a tight-knit bunch.
So it was no surprise, upon hearing the death of longtime Purdue play-by-play announcer Larry Clisby on Saturday morning, his peers hatched a quick and clever audio tribute. Maybe you noticed it early on in the Illini’s win at Wisconsin.
“Bull’s-eye!” Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart said with enthusiasm after Da’Monte Williams buried his team’s first three-pointer.
That was Clisby’s go-to call when his beloved Boilermakers sank a noteworthy three-pointer. And it was how Barnhart and many other conference play-by-play types announced their team’s first three in weekend games.
Iowa’s Gary Dolphin pitched the plan in a group text Saturday morning.
“It was a great idea,” said Barnhart, who usually goes with “Got it!” or ”Good!” or “Buried It!” when an Illini sinks a key jumper. “I explained what I was going to do to (analyst) Deon (Thomas), so he was ready for it. Afterward, he said ‘I kind of like it.’”
The feedback on social media was just as positive.
“We admired and respected Larry so much,” Barnhart said of Clisby, who died at 74 after a battle with cancer. “He loved his Boilermakers. You always knew who he was rooting for.”