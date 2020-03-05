Top of the Morning, March 5, 2020
Like Brad Underwood’s players, the Orange Krush has enjoyed a memorable season.
As a reward, the basketball program’s booster club — Illini Rebounders — will deliver 40 pizzas to the college kids as they wait in line outside State Farm Center ahead of Sunday’s home finale against Iowa.
“It’s our way of saying thanks,” past Rebounders President Scott Friedlein said. “They are a really important part of the success that’s going on right now.”
The line of students has grown with every Illinois win — no matter the temperature.
“We see them standing out there,” Friedlein said. “We wanted to step in and help.”
Before the Michigan State game, Underwood delivered hot chocolate. This is even better.
“Free pizza is always a draw,” Orange Krush Chairman Kyle Barry said. “It’s awesome.”
Rebounders — including President Bruce Knight, Vice President Deanna Woodard and past President Shane Allen — will hand out the pizzas before the doors open and, if need be, order more. The club is considering inviting Orange Krush members to join Rebounders at no cost for the first year.
“It’s their next step in fandom,” Knight said.
It’s a big week for Rebounders, who on Friday will honor nine senior players and managers at their final luncheon of the season. We’ll have photos from Hilton Garden Inn later that day at news-gazette.com.
News-Gazette