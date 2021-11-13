Top of the Morning, Nov. 13, 2021
If you tuned in to Tuesday’s Iowa-Longwood men’s basketball game on BTN, you saw a familiar face.
Former Centennial and Illinois standout Trent Meacham worked the broadcast as analyst along with play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters.
“I had a blast,” the 36-year-old said. “I felt comfortable. I felt confident.”
Meacham is in his first year with BTN. He joins the list of announcers with Illinois ties: J Leman and Howard Griffith in football, Stephen Bardo in men’s basketball.
Meacham’s next assignment is Monday in the BTN studio, where he will have a chance to break down the Illinois-Marquette game.
Later, Meacham is working the Illinois-St. Francis game (Dec. 18) and the Illinois-Florida A&M game (Dec. 29). He also has an Indiana game and several studio appearances.
“What I enjoy most is it gives me a taste of what I felt from playing,” Meacham said. “And that is the preparation that goes into something and the performance aspect of ‘OK, the lights are on. I’ve got to be on my game. I’ve got to be ready. I’ve got to show up with some energy.’”
So far, his schedule is set through December.
How did Meacham land the gig?
“It was me seeking them out,” Meacham said. “It was a dream opportunity having played in the league.”
In September, Meacham had an audition with BTN. It went well. He paired with Dave Revsine, simulating both a game broadcast and studio show.
“Just like it would have been last night,” Meacham said.
Meacham is quick to thank several local media types: Brian Barnhart and Scott Beatty at WDWS, Leman, WCIA’s Bret Beherns and 247 Sports’ Jeremy Werner.
“They’ve all been really helpful, giving me an opportunity and giving me feedback,” Meacham said.
Broadcasting is now part of Meacham’s busy schedule. Trent and wife, Theresa, have three young sons: 5-year-old twins Andrew and Malachi and 3-year-old Dominic.
Meacham’s day job is as the executive relationship director at Cozad Asset Management.
“I’m fortunate that my job here in Champaign, I have the autonomy to do some of this work with BTN,” Meacham said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunities that I have and fortunate to have that flexibility.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.