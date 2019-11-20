Longtime Urbana resident — and loyal News-Gazette electronic edition subscriber — Russ Snyder checked in with me on Monday night to report he enjoyed watching on ESPNU the Illini’s win against Hawaii.
From Hawaii.
Russ and his wife Priscilla are on the Big Island visiting their son, Evan, and his family, who live there.
“I attended UI with (basketball standout) Dave Scholz, and (Kofi) Cockburn reminds me of his dominance on the boards,” said Russ (Class of ‘69). ”It’s obvious that the team still has room to improve.”
Russ seemed happy to report it was almost 80 degrees on Monday in the Aloha State, where tipoff was at 3 p.m. “Football can be a bit more problematic from here, as games often start while we’re eating breakfast.”
That’s not all.
“Living on an island colors the way our grandchildren view their surroundings,” he said. “When she visited us two years ago, (granddaughter) Lilliana and Priscilla were walking home from Carle Park in Urbana. Lilly suddenly stopped and asked, ‘Where’s your beach?’ A perfectly normal question for an island child.”
News-Gazette