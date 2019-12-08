COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Brad Underwood changed his starting lineup for the first time all season Saturday at No. 3 Maryland when he flip-flopped Andres Feliz and Da’Monte Williams in the third guard spot.
It was a lineup shift based on matchups. Underwood wanted to move Ayo Dosunmu more off Maryland’s small forwards. Mostly the Terrapins’ Aaron Wiggins. He liked Williams’ matchup with the Maryland wing and putting Dosunmu on Maryland guard Eric Ayala.
Williams was his low-key self when asked about the switch after Saturday’s 59-58 loss to the Terrapins.
“It was just my time to step up and do what Coach Underwood wants me to do,” said Williams, who finished three points and tied Kofi Cockburn for the team-high with eight rebounds. The 6-foot-3 junior guard also helped limit Wiggins to eight points, which was just his fourth game in single digits out of 10.
Underwood’s starting lineup shift also gave Illinois a familiar look with Feliz coming off the bench. It’s one the 6-2 senior guard held most of last season, and the Guachupita, Dominican Republic, native had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists reverting back to it Saturday against the Terrapins.
“I liked the productivity,” Underwood said. “It’s not new for Dre to come off the bench. He was so productive last year. I thought he was as good a player in Big Ten play off the bench as there was, and he proved that again (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
Feliz moving from the starting lineup wasn’t the only change in how Underwood used his bench Saturday at Maryland. Sophomore guard Alan Griffin got more limited playing time. Redshirt senior Kipper Nichols earned more.
Nichols’ 21 minutes against the Terrapins was more than he had in the past two games combined and came within a single minute of his season-high against Hawaii. The 6-6 forward finished with seven points and two rebounds and made some hustle plays that caught Underwood’s attention.
“He was competing,” Underwood said of Nichols. “He was competing at a really high level. There was a goaltend call that he had that I wasn’t sure about at the time, but Kipper hadn’t been making those plays. I feel good with him in that post-up area. He’s a guy that can be really productive in there. I thought big, big step for Kipper (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
Even with less playing time for Griffin at Maryland, Underwood has remained positive about what the 6-5 sophomore guard has brought off the bench so far this season. Griffin’s biggest area of growth has been in ball security, as he has just seven turnovers in the eight games he’s played.
“I think he’s just stronger,” Underwood said. “I think he’s trying hard to not do too much. I think he’s trying to stay in his lane. I think last year — especially early — Alan was ultra aggressive all the time maybe thinking he was back in high school and got a little out of character. Much more mature. Much stronger. Understands his role. Alan’s been playing great, and he’s been really good in practice.”
Griffin knew turnovers were an issue in his game last season. That’s why he’s made it a point of emphasis to be more sure with the ball.
“I think I had one of the worst turnovers per minute (averages), and I definitely worked on it,” Griffin said. “It builds my confidence not seeing me turn the ball over. Right now I’m just focused on making my defense more effective.
★ ★ ★
Trent Frazier wasn’t quite as efficient offensively Saturday against Maryland as in Illinois’ past two games when the 6-2 junior guard made 9 of 16 three-pointers combined against Lindenwood and Miami. He started Saturday’s game just as hot — making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc — but then missed his next four.
One of those was a heat check after the two makes. Underwood doesn’t mind that at all.
“Yeah, when he gets four or five you’d like to see him take one or two more to check the burner and see if it’s still hot,” Underwood said.
But Frazier doesn’t always have to always hit from deep for Illinois to be successful. He’s picking his spots more this season, and Underwood is 100 percent on board with how Frazier has carved out his role in the Illini offense.
“I don’t think Trent forces anything,” Underwood said. “I don’t want him to have to force anything. I think we’ve got a guy who’s capable of 30 if that’s what the defense gives him. I think he’s grown in that area.
“He’s taking really good shots. His assist numbers are exceptional. He’s one guy that’s not turning it over a lot. I’ve been pleased with Trent. He’s playing the right way, and he’s been by far and away our best defender.”
★ ★ ★
Frazier led Illinois with 13 points in the loss at Maryland, joining Feliz in double figures. Dosunmu and Cockburn chipped in nine apiece. Giorgi Bezhanishvili had six.It’s the same type of offensive balance the Illini have shown all season. And it’s the type of balance Underwood wants to keep seeing.
“Our balance offensively is incredible,” Underwood said. “I would love to have five guys or six guys in double figures. That’s the perfect scenario. I don’t need one guy to average 25 points per game so you guys are all happy that one guy gets a bunch of points. That doesn’t win. When we’ve got balance and winning basketball and four, five or six guys in double figures, then we’re going to be a really good basketball team on that side of the court.”
★ ★ ★
Saturday’s game got physical in the second half. A little chippy. It’s what Illinois expected, and Bezhanishvili will admit it’s the type of in-game environment he likes best.
“I love it,” he said. “It gets me really going, to be honest.”
Bezhanishvili is Illinois’ emotional leader. Not really much of a contest either. Still, the 6-9 sophomore forward said he’s still honing how he uses his vibrant, outgoing personality on the court in a way that helps the team the most.
Bezhanishvili is a good energy guy. He wants to be great.
“I can find situations where I do too much,” a rather self-aware Bezhanishvili said. “I will have to balance it in different ways. Some guys don’t like that. Some guys like their own space a little bit more. They prepare a little differently. They don’t want somebody to encourage them the whole time. Some of the guys do. That’s my next step to find that real balance — this guy like this, this guy likes this — so I can be a great energy guy.”