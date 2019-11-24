CHAMPAIGN — Deon Thomas had to dust off his memory bank Wednesday night.
He knew what Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn was doing against The Citadel was special. It’s not every day an athlete hauls in 17 rebounds in his fifth NCAA men’s basketball game.
Why that number should’ve mattered a little more to Thomas, though, wasn’t immediately clear to him.
“I didn’t realize I had that mark until they tapped me on the shoulder,” Thomas said.
“That mark” would be the Illini’s single-game freshman rebounding record, which Thomas co-held with Damir Krupalija at 16.
Not anymore, as Cockburn’s offensive board with a little less than four minutes to play Wednesday sent the 7-footer past Thomas and Krupalija.
“You want these kind of experiences for young players,” Thomas said. “It sets their career up well, but it also shows recruits ... a freshman was able to do this. So it’s two positives from Kofi breaking that record, and I’m extremely happy for him.”
Thomas believes the past description of Cockburn as “a sponge” is a big reason why Cockburn boasted four double-doubles entering Saturday night’s matchup with Hampton.
“Most people would think it’s his size and his athleticism, but it’s really his head,” Thomas said of what makes Cockburn hard to stop. “His understanding of how to work hard and how to get position on the inside, and the rest of it makes his job easier because of his size and athleticism after that.”
★ ★ ★
Thomas also is upbeat about the recent commitment of Morgan Park senior Adam Miller to Illinois. The Illini beat out Arizona and Michigan for the guard’s services, though Miller did not sign his National Letter of Intent at Thursday night’s ceremony in Chicago.
“I’m loving seeing the pipeline rebuilt back with Chicago,” Thomas said. “You always want to shoot to have the best player in the state if you’re the flagship institution. If we can continue this trend — Coach (Brad Underwood) is already above the curve — it’ll continue to put us in the stratosphere.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood described last Wednesday’s opponent, The Citadel, as not offering the size the Illini frequently will see in Big Ten Conference play.
That was equally true of Hampton, if not more so.
Beyond 7-foot Pierre Sow and 6-10 Khiry Shelton, the Pirates’ roster was chock full of athletes around the 6-6, 6-7 and 6-8 range.
Underwood termed Hampton a “very light team” and recognized his bigs — mainly 7-foot Kofi Cockburn and 6-9 Giorgi Bezhanishvili — would be forced to run.
“They’re one of the fastest teams in the country in pace of play,” Underwood said of the Pirates. “We’ve got to be very solid in communication and transition, and we’ve got to be sure we’re getting back.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood and his staff still are working with Cockburn on elements of that. Namely during the late portions of his playing stretches.
Cockburn was shown film of a specific play from the Illini’s 85-57 victory over The Citadel, addressing that concern.
“He was dead tired and he got down (the floor defensively), and he didn’t even jump and we gave up a layup,” Underwood said. “We couldn’t get him out. The game’s going on, and you can’t call timeouts. That’s where he’s got to find that inner toughness and grow and get through that and make plays regardless.”
Simultaneously, Underwood acknowledged he and his staff need to “monitor around timeouts a little better” when it’s time to turn to the bench.
Underwood noted he isn’t looking for Cockburn to play entire halves without a respite. He just wants the college newcomer to be prepared for quick turnarounds — from leaving the floor to re-entering a game.
“I judge conditioning not on how long they can play, but how quickly they can recover,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t matter how long he plays. Being OK in those segments isn’t good enough. We need him to be hard at an elite level when he’s in the game.”
★ ★ ★
Zach Griffith’s career scoring average at Illinois was 0.0 entering the week.
But the junior forward from Fisher hopped off the bench with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining against The Citadel for some mop-up duty.
It was the walk-on’s seventh appearance as an Illini.
But this one proved to be unlike the previous six. Because Griffith drew a foul and hit the front end of two free throws for his first-ever Illini point before adding his first-ever field goal as an Illini in Saturday night’s win against Hampton.
“It was awesome,” Griffith said. “I was waiting all along for it. Luckily, I got a nice pass from Jermaine (Hamlin), hit me on a little high post entry, and got fouled.”
Griffith conferred with Tyler Underwood before heading to the line. The advice: Don’t miss short.
No problem on the first attempt, although Griffith actually missed long on his second try. It was fitting that Hamlin connected with Griffith to make Griffith’s moment in the sun a reality, since the two are roommates on the road.
Griffith only has positive things to say about the 6-10 freshman out of Lincoln.
“It’s tough for any freshman to come in at the college level — especially this level — but Jermaine’s taking it really well,” Griffith said. “He comes every day with a good mindset. ... Another Illinois kid, it’s great to be around him.”