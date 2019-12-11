CHAMPAIGN — Terry Mills’ preparation for Wednesday night’s Illinois-Michigan game made one item clear.
This wasn’t the same Illini team the former Michigan standout and 11-year NBA veteran — who was on the Michigan team that defeated Illinois at the 1989 Final Four — turned Wolverines radio analyst saw the past two years. Gone was the hyper-aggressive defense and need to run uptempo offense to be successful. In its place was an emphasis on physicality, working the ball inside and shooting fewer three-pointers.
The addition of 7-foot, 285-pound freshman center Kofi Cockburn pretty much necessitated it. And Cockburn backed it up with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots during the Illini’s 71-62 win against the fifth-ranked Wolverines.
“That’s a change you have to make,” Mills said. “The big fella Cockburn has been responding. Whenever you have a player that big, take advantage of it and use it. I think Illinois has been doing a good job of that.”
★ ★ ★
Mills has been just as impressed with the job first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard has done since arriving in Ann Arbor, Mich. There was some discussion after that hire that Howard didn’t have the experience necessary to be a head coach at the college level — having never coached outside the NBA — but Mills didn’t buy into that narrative.
“Me being around coach (John) Beilein for seven years, I’ll tell you what, Juwan is as sharp as they come,” Mills said. “He knows the Michigan way. He knows what it’s all about. We’ve got a lot of players that are trying to get to the next level. With him having that resume of playing 19 years, who could tell you better?”
★ ★ ★
Brad Underwood is something of a passing aficionado. It’s a skill the Illinois coach values as much as anything else on the court. So it’s not much of a surprise that Underwood calls himself a “big Zavier Simpson fan.”
Simpson, Michigan’s senior point guard, entered Wednesday’s game leading the Big Ten in assists.
“You’ve got to have a presence with him all the time, and you’ve got to do that early because he’s an elite passer,” Underwood said. “He will throw passes with a velocity that very few players in college basketball do, and he puts it right on the spot. Right on the money. There are very few passes he delivers that are not where the offensive player on his team can do something with it. Tremendous velocity — right hand, left hand — and that’s a true gift.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn has managed to do something few freshmen big men can claim. Avoid foul trouble. Entering Wednesday’s game against No. 5 Michigan, the Illini’s 7-footer had yet to foul out of a game and only hit four fouls on two occasions.
One of those was Saturday’s 59-58 loss at then-No. 3 Maryland. Cockburn’s foul trouble ballooned in the second half, and he was forced to the bench for the longest stretch of the season.
“I’ve got to play without fouling,” Cockburn said. “Coach made the right decision taking me out, and the guys had a really good chemistry going on. I’m a really physical player, so I’ve got to realize what’s legal and what’s not.
“Sometimes I make a play that I think to myself is legal, but it turns out not to be. I just have to lock in and focus on film, watch more film and do what my coaches tell me.”
Underwood would, let’s say, dispute a couple of the foul calls on Cockburn at Maryland.
“I’m still trying to find a couple of them,” Underwood said. “It was the first time two of those officials had seen us. Kofi’s large and (Jalen) Smith weighs 200 pounds. When there’s contact, it looks more violent than it truly is. A couple of those were ... I don’t want to get fined ... but we need Kofi on the floor.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn’s size has created not so much a dilemma for Illinois, but at least a situation strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher keeps track of on a regular basis. The rest of the Illini big men, which includes 6-6, 210-pound walk-on and former Fisher standout Zach Griffth, share the load when it comes to defending Cockburn in practice.
“I joke about it all the time when I say I’m glad I’m not the guy in practice that has to guard him every single day,” said Fletcher, who played as a 6-9, 241-pound center at Miami (Ohio) and was named the team’s top defensive player as a senior.
“That’s one of the things we monitor,” Fletcher continued. “We make sure guys aren’t getting contact with Kofi every single day. We cycle through who has to guard him or tries to guard him, I think, at times. If he gets you on his hip, good luck. You aren’t getting around him, and he’s very powerful and can get the job done.”
★ ★ ★
No Illini had his role change more from last season than Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward is just that now — a forward. Playing more outside the paint, though, has introduced some new challenges for the Rustavi, Georgia, native.
Mostly defensively. Bezhanishvili’s assignments on that end now mean guarding fewer back-to-the-basket, space-filler-in-the-post types. Those now go to Cockburn first.
“The biggest adjustment is a lot of 4s play a little more out on the floor,” Underwood said. “Giorgi wasn’t horrible, but he wasn’t great at protecting the rim. That transition has been pretty smooth for him. He’s so smart and such a high IQ guy that his positioning is always correct and always right.
“It’s game by game, the details of a scouting report, that have changed the most for him. It’s not his ability to guard. It’s where his positioning is going to be, knowing he’s not guarding a guy all the time in a ball screen now. That’s going to Kofi. He’s going to be guarding a guy that’s spacing things a little bit more.”
Bezhanishvili said that transition has been simple in execution.
“Just be a basketball player and make the right reads,” he said. “Different teams will throw different things at you.”
★ ★ ★
Previous teams Underwood has coached at his other stops have had “that” guy the rest of the team came to lean on from a leadership standpoint. The Illini coach regularly brings up Thomas Walkup from his days at Stephen F. Austin or Juwan Evans from Oklahoma State.
What Underwood is looking for is a player “that understands that preparation is the key to success.”
“It’s not just flipping the switch on gameday and being able to go do that,” he said.
Illinois is at more of a leadership by committee juncture this season. Bezhanishvili pointed to Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier as the Illini’s leaders, while dropping his own name in there as a potential fourth.
It can be a bit more egalitarian in the Illinois locker room at times, though.
“Everybody looks to one another,” sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “I don’t want to single guys out. We’re all connected. That’s what we’re working on — being connected and listening to one another.
“Nobody’s voice is higher than another person’s. We all treat each other equally. It’s just how close we are. We’re super close and working to create that bond and make it stronger so no one’s getting offended when someone says something to another person. Just help one another so we can win games.”