UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Da’Monte Williams attempted just one shot in Tuesday night’s game against No. 9 Penn State.
Illinois’ junior guard missed it and didn’t score against the Nittany Lions. He was still the first player Illini coach Brad Underwood mentioned after the 62-56 Illinois victory.
Williams’ defense on Lamar Stevens certainly deserved some praise. The 6-foot-3 Williams gave up five inches to the Penn State senior forward, but still managed to hold Stevens to 13 points on 3 of 11 shooting.
Underwood called Stevens arguably the most talented player in the Big Ten.
“I can say that because he’s torched us in my first two years here,” Underwood said about Stevens. “Da’Monte didn’t score a point (Tuesday) and grabbed four rebounds, but I was so comfortable with him on the court guarding (Stevens). We put a little package together to try to bother him.”
Williams said he was ready to guard Stevens. It’s the type of defensive assignment the Peoria native regularly draws — especially when Illinois goes with its small ball, four-guard lineup.
“Coach challenged me putting me on him,” Williams said. “I took on the challenge and fought every time I got a chance to guard him. There really wasn’t anything different. It was just following the scout and going through what coach was telling us to do.”
***
Illinois’ defense in general bothered Penn State. The Nittany Lions shot just 36.2 percent from the field overall and 21.1 percent from three-point range. After making 25 three-pointers in its last two games combined, Penn State was just 4 of 19 from deep against the Illini.
“We made a lot fewer mistakes,” Underwood said. “We lost (Myles) Dread one time in transition in the first half. I think (Seth) Lundy had six twos on the year in league play, and Dread had nine twos on the year. We were pretty dialed in making sure that they didn’t get threes off.”
Penn State coach Pat Chambers hadn’t seen his team shoot that poorly in some time. The Nittany Lions had been on point offensively in racking up eight straight wins heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Illini.
“They sped us up,” Chambers said. “They disrupted, but 4 for 19, the way we’ve been playing, obviously was a little shocking to me. I thought they did a nice job of disrupting our offense.”
***
Illinois got its top guard back Tuesday when Ayo Dosunmu returned from the left leg injury he suffered a week prior against Michigan State. Penn State, however, was still down its top guard, as sophomore Myreon Jones missed his fourth straight game because of an undisclosed illness.
“You can see it’s wearing on us a little,” Chambers said about his team missing its second-leading scorer. “I just want to make sure he’s as healthy as possible before he puts that uniform on again.”
Underwood said Jones in the Penn State lineup makes a difference.
“I saw him at Michigan State, and that was scary,” Underwood said. Jones was 6 of 8 from three-point range and scored 20 points in the Nittany Lions’ road win in East Lansing, Mich.
“I think the one thing is he gives them maybe a secondary handler,” Underwood continued. “I’m as big a fan of Jamari (Wheeler) as there is, but (Jones) can handle the ball and gives you a different threat from three out there. Any time you lose a really good player — overall he’s their second-leading scorer — and over the course of time you miss that.”
***
Tuesday night’s Fox Sports 1 broadcast was an all-access affair. Both Underwood and Chambers wore microphones the entire game, and fans watching from home got to see some behind-the-scenes action in timeout huddles and in the locker room.
Underwood thought it was a unique idea heading into the game, but didn’t know exactly what to expect. And after the new experience?
“Let’s see,” he said. “I got a lecture from my mom. I got a lecture from my agent. I got three lectures from my wife. (Team spokesman Derrick Burson) was a nervous wreck. Gosh darn, they didn’t give me much credit for any self control or anything else.
“It’s a unique experience. I think the biggest challenge for me was maybe communicating with the officials. I actually had to tell Terry (Wymer) that I like him. I’m kidding. I’m kidding. Terry’s one of my favorites. It’s a different experience, and I’m glad I was able to do it.”
***
Kofi Cockburn spent most of the first half of Tuesday’s game on the bench after scoring four quick points. Illinois’ 7-foot freshman center picked up his second foul before the first media timeout, and while he made a brief reappearance before halftime, he totaled just 5 minutes on the court out of the first 20.
Cockburn managed to stay aggressive and on the court in the second half to finish with 14 points and seven rebounds.
“Those fouls could have kind of slowed me down, but once I came back in the game, I knew what to do,” Cockburn said. “I knew what the plan was, and I stuck to the plan. I knew that was a game the guys were depending on me to rebound.
“I just kept a level head on the bench and cheered them on. When I came back in the second half, I just tried to do what I have to do — box out, rebound and finish around the rim. It was about keeping my head and going out there and doing what we talked about in practice.”
***
Several national college basketball experts weighed in on Illinois’ NCAA tournament chances before Tuesday’s win at Penn State. From ESPN’s Jay Bilas to CBS’ Clark Kellogg, the level of worry Illinois fans should feel for their team missing out on the pinnacle of postseason basketball for a seventh straight season was low. Zero in Bilas’ case.
Former Notre Dame and Oklahoma State guard turned analyst Doug Gottlieb had the contrarian take.
“If I were an Illini fan, I would be very concerned,” Gottlieb said. “Their nonconference schedule has two losses to non-NCAA teams Miami and Missouri, and a loss to Arizona, with zero quality wins. Now the back end of their schedule is pretty light, and if Illinois can win four or five, which is very doable, they will be fine. But a bad loss or two late, and Illinois would go from NCAA lock to NIT berth in a heartbeat.”
***
Tuesday’s game at Penn State meant it was Austin Hutcherson’s turn to be a part of Illinois’ travel party. Hutcherson and fellow junior Jacob Grandison take turns, and since Grandison traveled to New Jersey this past weekend for the Rutgers game, Hutcherson got the trip to Happy Valley.
The pair of sit-out transfers have a larger — rather important — role in the days leading up to each game. Grandison and Hutcherson give the Illinois regulars a rather difficult scout team to play against.
“There’s a lot of days they kick our butt,” Underwood said. “They’ve both had moments when they’ve been major problems when they run the scout team. They’ve done a great job in that area.”
Grandison’s background running the Princeton offense at Holy Cross under now retired coach Bill Carmody has aided in his ability to pick up key parts of Underwood’s offense.
“Jacob playing in a system at Holy Cross where passing and cutting is so important, you see that and how that fits us,” Underwood said. “He’s an elite cutter. He’s really worked hard at becoming a consistent shooter from the perimeter.”
Illinois already knew Hutcherson was a strong three-point shooter. The Wesleyan University (Conn.) transfer has also flashed his defensive abilities in practice this season.
“We get a great read from him every day not just offensively where he does some great things,” Underwood said, “but defensively his length gives us a great read trying to guard Ayo and our guards at 6-6/6-7 and that kind of length and athleticism.”Scott Richey