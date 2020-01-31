CHAMPAIGN — Kipper Nichols received a halftime challenge Thursday night from Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
The redshirt senior forward had zero offensive rebounds in his 8 minutes, 40 seconds of first-half action.
Underwood wanted that remedied. Quickly.
Nichols came through. The 6-foot-6 forward added to his pair of first-half defensive rebounds with four on the offensive end in the second half. Two of those came on one possession, as he kept Illinois’ chances alive so Andres Feliz could get fouled shooting a three-pointer and make all of his free throws.
“Love Kipper, man,” Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “It’s something that we knew he was capable (of). It was just getting it out of him. He stepped up big time. Coach challenged him, and he took the challenge. Those were really big-time for us because coach emphasized how important it was, how every game they lost their opponents outrebounded them by 40 percent on the offensive end.”
***
Thursday’s game featured a showdown between two of the best big men in the Big Ten in Cockburn and Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu. Cockburn posted his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but he was more interested in what he could learn at the other end facing off against Oturu.
“Everyone knows him,” Cockburn said. “He’s a very versatile guy and potential lottery pick. It was a really big challenge. I had to make sure I was focused in. I stuck to the scout and made sure I knew what I had to do on each play.
“He’s a guy that can score on all three levels. It was a really big opportunity for me to see what I’m capable of on the defensive end against somebody of his caliber.”
Oturu finished with a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds. Just one of those rebounds, though, came on the offensive end. The Illini are just one of four teams to hold him to a single offensive rebound in a game this season.
Underwood called Oturu one of the most improved players in the country several times leading into Thursday’s game.
“He is all of that,” Underwood said. “He has great quickness, quick twitch and a handful. I felt like we did a pretty good job on him. I thought we threw enough bodies in Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) and Kofi at him, but you look down and he’s got 20 and eight. That’s what good players do.”
***
Minnesota made just 8 of 16 layups in Thursday’s game. While Illinois wasn’t much better, making nine on the same number of attempts, Gophers coach Richard Pitino pointed to that as a factor in his team’s loss.
“They’re really physical and big,” Pitino said. “We probably left 12 to 14 points, I’d guess, at the rim on layups. A lot of this league is physical. It’s a matter of if you’re going to finish through contact. I think some of the missing layups was that. You’ve got to be able to play through physicality in the league in almost every game.”
***
The family of former Illinois center Robert Archibald, who died Jan. 23 at the age of 39, has created the Robert Archibald Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Fund in his honor in lieu of gifts or flowers in his memory. The fund was announced Thursday evening, and Archibald’s funeral is Friday in the northwest Chicago suburbs.
“It’s always sad when you lose a family member, and he was part of our family,” Underwood said. “I’m sure everybody in here, much more than I, probably has great memories and great stories that they can talk about Robert. Not only what he accomplished off the court. That’s what this is all about. Very sad for Robert’s tragedy and passing. Your thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
***
Thursday’s win against Minnesota was Illinois’ seventh straight this month. That winning streak is the longest in the Big Ten. Among power conference teams, only Baylor, Seton Hall and LSU have longer.
That level of success has not surprised the Illini.
“Why would we be surprised?” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “We put the work in over the summer. This is what we expected. We put the work in each and every day. We’re going out there each and every night playing our hardest trying to win.
“It’s no surprise when you’re putting the work in. If we weren’t putting the work in and we’re just winning games, then, yeah, you could say it was a surprise. We’re putting the work in each and every day early in the morning — 6:30 or 7 o’clock in the morning.”
Cockburn shared the same feeling. What Illinois has accomplished this season hasn’t surprised him. It just took some time to put together, which the team’s 9-5 start and losses in essentially any game of consequence in the first two months of the season revealed.
“Once we got experience and played a couple games and we saw what was what, we came back and worked and got better at situations,” Cockburn said. “Now we’re more prepared going into every game, and the world is finally seeing that. We were always confident. We’re a team that knows what we’re capable of. It was just a matter of time before we started doing it. It’s about getting to the next level right now.”
***
Several Illinois players got together Sunday afternoon as news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident near Los Angeles broke.
The vibe was muted. Devoid of the typical joking when the Illini spend time with each other.
“We were just quiet,” Bezhanishvili said. “Talking and having conversations. Just appreciating each other maybe and appreciating life. It’s just really tough.”
Several Illini, including Dosunmu, Cockburn, Nichols, Da’Monte Williams, Tevian Jones and Tyler Underwood, wore the same navy blue Kobes for Thursday’s game in tribute of the former Los Angeles Lakers guard. That hasn’t been Illinois’ regular shoe this season.
“It’s very sad and does impact our guys,” Brad Underwood said of Bryant’s death. “Sometimes our young people today don’t understand. He woke up that morning and expected to go see his daughter play an AAU game and life was great. The next morning didn’t come.
“Our guys don’t understand that sometimes. They think they’re bigger than life itself. A lot of lessons in that.”
***
Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Bezhanishvili all shared some of their memories of Bryant or how he had affected them as basketball players after Wednesday’s practice at State Farm Center
— “It hit me hard when I found out he died, but I try not to get sad about it and cherish his legacy and go harder for him,” Dosunmu said. “The ‘Mamba Mentality,’ that’s something that will live forever and motivate players all over the world. I think he’s the best player of all time. I always argue about it — always argue over (Michael) Jordan or LeBron (James). I really can’t say Jordan’s the greatest because I didn’t see him. I saw Kobe in the Finals and in the Olympics. I saw him and his mentality. I always wore his shoes. I had posters and everything.”
— “He was one of those guys, it was so surreal like you couldn’t believe it,” Frazier said. “The passing of Kobe was just so sad. I always watched Kobe. It was fun watching him. He was such a hard-working guy. Everyone looked up to him. All the greatest players today even, the guys talk about him. Just what he did and how hard he worked and his dedication to basketball.”
— “Kobe was huge. Huge,” Bezhanishvili said. “I’m more of a LeBron guy — always been since I remember — but I’ve always seen Kobe on YouTube or my friends wearing his jersey. He was a huge icon. He tried to be the best in anything he could. That’s something really special, and people always try to take that example from him. Rest in peace, Kobe. He was one of the greatest.”