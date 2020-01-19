CHAMPAIGN — Baseline jump shots have basically disappeared from the NBA. It’s all three-pointers and buckets around the basket.
Illinois hasn’t quite given up on the baseline jumper, which was made clear by Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili hit two of them as part of his 13-point performance in the 24th-ranked Illini’s 75-71 win.
“We practice a lot of those,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We play the short corners a lot. That’s a very difficult area to guard. (Assistant coach) Orlando Antigua does a great job with our bigs, and that’s an area we get a lot of shots in. Especially this week knowing we were going to see zone.”
Bezhanishvili’s bounce back offensively after going 3 of 13 from the field against Rutgers in Illinois’ previous game prompted a, “Where did that ‘J’ come from?” from Northwestern coach Chris Collins as the two crossed paths outside the media room at State Farm Center.
“Giorgi, we were going to live with him shooting some jump shots,” Collins said. “He made them.”
Bezhanishvili credited a shooting game he played with teammates Zach Griffith and Samson Oladimeji this week for his improved touch against Northwestern. The 6-foot-9 big man also hit a three-pointer in Saturday’s win, just his eighth this season.
“On a spot, there’s 10 shots you’ve got to make, and whoever makes the most on the spot wins the spot,” Bezhanishvili said, describing the game. “You go five spots, and whoever wins the most spots wins. That’s it. Pretty simple. Shoutout to Zima and shoutout to my guy Samson.”
★ ★ ★
The last time Trent Frazier committed a turnover it was still 2019. In fact, it was the 63-56 loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game on Dec. 21. The junior guard made it six games without a turnover in Satuday’s win against Northwestern, and his teammates were suitably impressed.
“That’s unbelievable for me. The guy that has a lot of turnovers to look at the guy next to me who hasn’t had a turnover in six games,” Bezhanishvili said. “That just shows the maturity of a player. He’s a junior and one of the biggest leaders of the team. Making the right play every single time through six games? That’s elite. Not a lot of guards in the entire country — not only our conference — can do that. Trent’s been doing that, and it’s been really, really great for us.”
★ ★ ★
Kofi Cockburn ultimately finished Saturday’s win against Northwestern with 12 points and seven rebounds. Those seven points were hard-earned, as Northwestern focused a fair amount of its defensive pressure on trying to slow down Illinois’ 7-foot freshman center. Double teams were a regular occurrence, and the Wildcats didn’t hesitate to throw the occasional triple team at Cockburn either when he had the ball on the block.
“Kofi, if he gets it deep, you’re not stopping him he’s so big and strong,” Collins said. “You try to do your best and try to have him see multiple bodies and make him a bit of a passer. We had some success at times, and other times we didn’t. That’s what good teams do. They put pressure on and have good guards and bigs. You kind of have to pick your poison.”
★ ★ ★
Ayo Dosunmu has brought a calm approach to Illinois. He didn’t get caught up in any of the Illini’s early struggles, and he’s not getting carried away now that they’ve made it into the Associated Press Top 25 and are winners of four straight games following Saturday’s victory against Northwestern.
“You’ve just got to stay level-headed and stick to what you believe in,” Dosunmu said. “Don’t believe in the critics. When you’re down, they’re going to say a lot of negative things about you and say what you can’t do. Then when you’re winning, everything they said, they act like it never happened before. You’ve got to take the good with the bad. I never get too high and never get too low and treat everyone the same.”
It’s an approach Dosunmu said was instilled in him by his dad, Quam, and Morgan Park coach and Mac Irvin Fire coach Nick Irvin.
“Morgan Park, we used to win a lot, so when we used to lose, people would say, ‘Oh, they’re not a winner,’ or, ‘I wasn’t a closer,’” Dosunmu said. “My dad would always tell me never get too high and never get too low. For an example, when I got hurt senior year, everyone was saying, ‘Sit out. Don’t play. Just got to college.’ Then, when I came back and won a state championship, the same people were saying, ‘Oh, that’s the greatest decision you ever made.’”
★ ★ ★
Northwestern guard Pat Spencer, who scored 14 points and had five assists on Saturday, had a unique route to the Big Ten. Mainly because the graduate transfer from Loyola (Md.) didn’t play college basketball until he arrived in Evanston even if the 6-foot-3 point guard spent the past four seasons as a four-time All-American for the Greyhounds. He simply earned those honors playing lacrosse. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League draft and was selected seventh in the Major League Lacrosse draft before opting for college hoops.
“I’m fascinated with Spencer being a young guy who’s so dominant in another sport — being at the top of his game,” Underwood said. “His intangibles and leadership is very, very evident. His athleticism is very evident.”
Underwood isn’t the only one to notice the impact Spencer has made in his first season in college basketball.
“Apparently they have the best lacrosse player in the country,” Frazier said when describing the Wildcats before diving deeper into Spencer. “We’ve been watching a lot of film on this guy. He’s pretty good. He comes into the game with a lot of fight. He’s really strong. He’s really talented. He brings that energy for that team.”
Scott Richey