CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood rarely consults a stat sheet during a game.
Still, the Illinois men’s basketball coach has a good feel from what he’s getting from his team. Wednesday’s game against No. 5 Michigan was frontcourt dominance from Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Saturday night against Old Dominion? The Illini guards picked up the slack. The end result was three players in double figures — led by Alan Griffin’s 15 points — and four more with at least six points in a 69-55 victory.
“If you’re an opponent, that becomes challenging,” Underwood said of the balance he prefers. “That’s a nice luxury to have that. I feel comfortable with it.”
The Illinois players will peruse the box score after the game. But that’s about it. They’re like their coach in that regard.
“We really don’t look to the box score because we all know we’re great players,” said Ayo Dosunmu, who chipped in 14 points. “We just want to come out and get the win. That’s pretty much what we’re trying to do — get that left column ‘W’ and not worry bout the stats. When you’re winning, everyone looks good.”Griffin was arguably Illinois’ best overall player during its trip to Italy.
He crashed the boards and hit consistently from three-point range during the Illini’s four-game foreign tour in August. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has kept up the former for the most part this season but has struggled to shoot consistently.
That changed Saturday against Old Dominion. Griffin was 6 of 7 from the field overall and made 3 of 4 three-pointers. He came within four points of matching his career-high from his 19-point effort last month against Hampton.
“He’s an elite shooter,” Underwood said. “I’m telling you. We’ve sat and watched in practice where he can make 20 to 30 threes in a row. He can get on a heater that’s fun to watch.”
Offense isn’t all Underwood wants from Griffin, though. What Griffin does defensively means as much — if not more.
“I got on him at the end of the game,” Underwood said. “He loses (Old Dominion’s A.J. Oliver) twice. Now imagine if that was in the first half when the game’s on the line or when it’s really not over? Those are the lapses where we’ve got to continue to grow. Everybody does. It’s not just him.
“I’m really pleased with Alan. He’s a valuable, valuable piece to this team, and (Saturday) he was very good other than those couple of plays.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois practiced without Bezhanishvili on Friday in its final prep day for Old Dominion. The 6-9 sophomore forward was home in bed fighting the flu, but that didn’t stop him from starting against the Monarchs and finishing with six points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists.
“Adrenaline’s a wonderful thing when you’re sick,” Underwood said. “He’s such a valuable piece. I challenged our guys (Friday) in practice. I said, ‘All right, who’s going to bring it now that Giorgi’s not here?’
“It’s a tribute to (athletic trainer) Paul Schmidt and our docs. They did a great job of taking care of him and getting him out here. He’s that valuable. We tried to run a play to him to open the second half, and he didn’t have a field goal attempt. That’s how he impacts a game way beyond points.”
★ ★ ★
The end of Tevian Jones’ indefinite suspension came ahead of this month’s early Big Ten games.
Not the best time, perhaps, to get the 6-7 sophomore wing back on the court given he had yet to play a single minute this season.
Jones ultimately didn’t play at then-No. 3 Maryland a week ago. Or in Wednesday’s home win against No. 5 Michigan. He did get in from the final media timeout to the end of Saturday’s game against Old Dominion and played just shy of 4 minutes.
“He needed to break a sweat,” Underwood said after Saturday’s game. “I’ve told Tev this. He’s got to earn the right to get on the court. I will never disrespect the other guys that show up every day and have played and do all the right things. He’s got to earn that right.”
This coming week is Illinois’ best opportunity to work Jones back into the fold. Classes are complete — save for finals — for the semester. Basketball can take on a more primary role with only the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri on Dec. 21 in St. Louis on the schedule before Christmas.
“We’ve got an opportunity here — especially next week — in starting letting him earn his minutes with really quality practice time,” Underwood said.
The biggest challenge for Jones is getting in a rhythm with his teammates outside of the scout team role he filled in practice through the first month-plus of the season. Getting minutes with what Underwood called the “core guys” is important.
“Just trying to figure out where that’s at, how those minutes come,” Underwood said was the goal. “Finding a comfort there. We all know there’s opportunities where Tev can help. We’ll have to find out where those can come.”
★ ★ ★
How Jones fits in the Illinois rotation will also depend on how Underwood uses his bench moving forward. He went deep — used everybody — in blowout wins against The Citadel, Hampton and Lindenwood. Closer games have meant a tighter rotation.
While Underwood has used a deeper bench in most of his time at Illinois, he had a shorter rotation at other stops. Like his first season at Stephen F. Austin where he essentially went seven players predominantly. The Lumberjacks’ bench developed through Underwood’s tenure to the point he was getting nine or 10 players double-digit minutes before he left to take the Oklahoma State coaching job.
“I think my philosophy is about winning — putting the best players on the court however we have to do that,” Underwood said. “If it’s winning time, we’re going to put the best guys out there that give us the best opportunity. That may include a short bench. It may include having to play a few more guys.”