CHAMPAIGN — The steady nature of the academic calendar at Illinois means zero gap between this past weekend’s virtual commencement ceremony and the start of the first of two summer sessions.
Like the end of the spring semester, summer classes at Illinois will be conducted solely online. The second session — the eight weeks always tied to summer workouts for the Illini men’s basketball team — will begin June 15. The Illini’s eight hours per week allotted during that time can be split 50-50 between on-court instruction with the coaching staff and varied activities with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
That leaves one question, of course. Could summer workouts commence even if summer school isn’t happening in person on the Illinois campus?
One hurdle that would have to be cleared, of course, would be the Big Ten removing its restriction on organized team activities. The current moratorium began in the immediate aftermath of the NCAA cancelling all remaining winter and spring sports in mid-March, with the Big Ten extending its ban twice now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The active suspension of organized team activities extends to June 1.
“I haven’t heard contrary to that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told The News-Gazette on Monday about the possibility of summer workouts happening even with online-only classes. “I don’t want to speak out of place. Summer school might be different than the fall. It may be interpreted a little bit different. But I do think, yeah, you could possibly have workouts.”
The resumption of basketball activities, like other college sports, could be tied to football doing the same.
At least in Underwood’s estimation.
“I don’t think you would have a football season without some sort of summer,” the Illini coach said. “They’re going to have four to six weeks or whatever of getting healthy, getting back in the weight room, getting coached (and) getting prepared for football season. Most of that would have to happen as we’re online this summer without students on campus.”
That fall return for students, and therefore student-athletes and Illinois teams, is something Underwood said he would like to think is coming sooner rather than later.
He understands, though, there’s not a definitive answer to be had just yet even 10 weeks into the pandemic and has stayed in touch throughout with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
“I think we’ve come a long way in that period of time,” Underwood said. “I think when we do come back we get one shot at this, and we’ve got to do it right. Josh has been unbelievable. The leadership at the Big Ten has been great. I really want to believe we’re going to have fall sports and all of that.
“When that happens and when we come back, I don’t know. I just know when we come back I’ll want it to be where we’re sustainable and our athletes are all safe and our coaches and game officials and everybody else is in a place to be safe.”
The health and safety of everyone involved is still driving Underwood’s thought process. As much as he would like to get back on the court with his team, he won’t sacrifice the former to facilitate the latter.
“We don’t want to forget that we canceled all this because it’s life and death,” he said. “It’s still that. I just had a college roommate’s mother pass from it right before Mother’s Day. It’s still that. I don’t have the answer to your question, but I know we’re getting closer. We’ve got a lot of really smart people in the administration and Big Ten office that are going to help us make those right decisions.”