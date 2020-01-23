Bob Asmussen’s take: “It should go without saying, but basketball players can’t step on other basketball players. Two games might seem a bit harsh, but the Big Ten clearly wanted to send a message. Hard to argue with it.”
ROSEMONT — The Big Ten Conference suspended Illinois' Alan Griffin for two games following his ejection Tuesday at Purdue for stepping on Boilermakers' guard Sasha Stefanovic's chest in the first half. The conference also issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.
"After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. "It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period.
"We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans. The situation provides a teachable moment for all parties involved, especially our student-athletes as they use their time in the Big Ten to grow as individuals both on and off the field of competition."
Griffin received a flagrant 2 foul that precipitated his ejection. He missed the final 32 minutes of No. 21 Illinois' 79-62 victory against the Boilermakers. He will now miss Illinois' game Saturday at Michigan and the Jan. 30 home game against Minnesota. The Big Ten said it considers the matter concluded with Griffin's suspension.
"Alan Griffin is a great young man, and I remain proud of him as a person and as a member of our team. He is a 19-year-old student-athlete who made a mistake — a mistake we don’t condone and that reflects negatively on our program. He showed poor judgment in a moment of emotion and has been remorseful from the outset, meeting with Sasha Stefanovic after the game to apologize and following with a public apology to Sasha, Coach (Matt) Painter, and the Purdue team.
"He was ejected from the contest and essentially missed the entire game as a consequence of his actions. I am proud of Alan’s accountability, response, and growth from this experience. I feel the further penalty of a two-game suspension is excessive and am disappointed in the timing. But I respect the Big Ten’s decision and am moving on. We will continue to support Alan and help him learn from this situation."
Griffin issued a public apology on social media Wednesday. That came after an in person apology to Stefanovic on Tuesday.
"I sincerely apologize for my actions toward Sasha Stefanovic during last night's game," Griffin's note he posted to social media began. "What happened was out of character and does not reflect who I am as a person. Sasha was kind enough to allow me to meet him after the game to offer my apologies.
"To Sasha, Coach Painter, the rest of the Purdue team, my coaches, teammates and Illini Nation, I am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team. I promise to Coach Underwood and my teammates that I will be more mindful in the future."