CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t know what to expect from the Big Ten in regard to Alan Griffin’s ejection Tuesday night at Purdue for a flagrant-2 foul after Griffin intentionally stepped on Sasha Stefanovic once the Boilermakers’ guard fell on the floor.
Or that the conference would even be involved when Wednesday passed with no word from the league office in Rosemont.
That’s why Underwood took umbrage with the two-game suspension Griffin drew from new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. The Illinois coach called it “excessive” in a prepared statement following Thursday’s announcement of the suspension and doubled down Friday on his displeasure with the timing of events.
No dialogue ensued between the Big Ten and Underwood from the time of the ejection on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., to Thursday’s official suspension. Underwood said he hadn’t dealt with a situation like that before in his time as a coach, so he wasn’t sure if the lack of communication was standard or not.
“I knew there was a sportsmanship conduct code,” Underwood said. “I was disappointed in the timing because we’re on to the next game and we’re preparing. When you don’t hear anything the day after, most matters are handled relatively quickly.
“You always have setbacks during the year and a little adversity. It’s kind of a ‘next man up’ mentality. We played without him in the Purdue game and will have to do that in the next couple. He’s regretful and remorseful. A 19-year-old kid that crossed the line and made a mistake.”
The next game is Saturday’s 11 a.m. rematch with Michigan at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Illinois (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) topped the Wolverines (11-7, 2-5) by nine points in December in Champaign. Roles are reversed now, however, with the Illini ranked No. 21 nationally and Michigan out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked No. 5 when the teams played last month.
Griffin, of course, will miss Saturday’s game and then next Thursday’s home game against Minnesota.
“I mean, he’s a 19-year-old student-athlete,” Underwood said. “Kids are in their formative years. We put these guys in loaded environments and packed houses and in competitive, competitive situations. He made a mistake, and he understands that and is regretful. It’s why he went immediately after the game and spoke to Sasha and the Purdue team and apologized. He knows he let his team down. It’s a costly lesson.”
Griffin still has both his coaches’ and teammates’ full support.
“He definitely made a mistake,” Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “That’s OK. That’s why we say we’re family the whole time. What do families do? Families step up and have each other’s back. Now Alan’s sitting out for a couple of games. We will have his back.”
Griffin’s role had increased for Illinois since the last game against Michigan. The 6-foot-5 guard had settled into his part of the Illini’s three-pronged, sixth-man approach with Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols. Griffin became more of a scorer with his increased minutes while continuing to rebound and bring energy off the bench.
Underwood said sophomore guard Tevian Jones will at least get the opportunity to fill in during Griffin’s absence. While Jones played just 41 seconds Tuesday at Purdue, Underwood said he’s been performing well in practice and has gotten increased reps this week.
“He’s a young man that’s versatile,” Underwood said of Jones. “We’ve been playing him at multiple spots — playing some small ball 4 with him. Probably more in this case he’d be more on the wing playing the small forward spot, so the biggest changes with that are defensively.”
More minutes could also go to starting guard Da’Monte Williams or Feliz and Nichols off the bench. The “by committee” approach is what Underwood was leaning toward Friday before Illinois departed for Ann Arbor.
“Everybody has to put in extra — a little bit extra,” Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “I have to get two more offensive rebounds, two more defensive rebounds. Giorgi has to do the same. Everybody just has to come in and fill in the missing piece basically.”