Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is surrounded by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) points to Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) as the referee separates them in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Missouri's fans stand up and cheer as Illinois fans sit silent in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) has the ball knocked away by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) watch as Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) picks up the loose ball in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) guards Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) denies and easy layup for Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) deflects a shot by Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) go after loose ball in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) goes up against Missouri's forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1)gets hit from behind while shooting in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood chats with Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) is fouled by Missouri's guard Javon Pickett (4) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The referee tells Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) to get over to their bench in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) double up on Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, and Missouri's head coach Cuonzo Martin both pace the sidelines in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Missouri's guard Xavier Pinson (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during a time-out late in the game in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's guard Javon Pickett (4) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood heads to the post game press conference with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) behind him in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) gets a response to his yell fro Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32), Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Illinois center Jermaine Hamlin (34) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15), Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) coaches from he sidelines in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) faces Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5), Missouri's forward Kobe Brown (24) and Missouri's guard Dru Smith (12) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) guards Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Missouri's guard Mark Smith (13) after the game in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in the press conference following in the Braggin’ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
ST. LOUIS — The final four seconds of Saturday’s game at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis were peak Braggin’ Rights.
The Illinois half of the arena was mercilessly booing former Illini guard Mark Smith at the free-throw line. Just like they did when the Edwardsville native was introduced before the game. The Missouri half, even outnumbered by the orange and blue-clad group, countered with an equal level of cheers.
That particular moment also didn’t have any bearing on the final result. The game was decided even before Smith went to the line.
Smith ultimately missed both of his free throw attempts — badly — but all Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili could do after hauling in the rebound was let the clock run out. Missouri had its second straight Braggin’ Rights game in the bag, with serious struggles in the second half by the Illini allowing the Tigers to pull away for their 63-56 victory in front of a crowd of 15,259.
A crowd, at least the ones decked out in black and gold, that heads into the holidays on a happy note.
“It was a seven-point game that felt like a 25-point game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
What disappointed Underwood the most about the Illini’s second straight loss in the rivalry game was his team’s fight. Or lack thereof.
“For some of their players, it’s very personal,” Underwood said of the Tigers. “They play that way. We don’t. We didn’t. We didn’t. We talked about chopping wood, a steady 40 minutes of just doing what we do. The first half I loved what we did defensively. I thought we were in really good shape for as poor as we played offensively shooting the ball. Again, it’s an energy that maybe we lacked and they had.”
Missouri takes a physical approach to every game it plays. A directive from coach Cuonzo Martin. Start the game like you’re wearing boxing gloves. Then think about playing basketball.
“I don’t say that like we’re fighting, but they understand what I mean,” Martin said. “It has to be a physical game. You have to set a tone of toughness before you step on the floor. If you walk out on the floor casual, the result will be like (the Tigers’ 68-60 home loss to Charleston Southern). You have to set the tone every time you step on the floor.”
The tone Missouri wanted to set was that of the tougher team. That Illinois entered the game having won its last two games, including a victory against a then-top five Michigan team, didn’t matter much to the Tigers.
“We came in here wanting to be a physical team,” Missouri sophomore guard Javon Pickett said. “We wanted to go out there and be aggressive the whole game. We just wanted to be the tougher team. We knew we were the tougher team.”
Underwood isn’t looking for his team to take every matchup personally. What he does want is consistent effort and execution no matter the opponent.
“All I want is to play the right way every time we put the jersey on,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t mean anything else to the season at the end because we did this or did that. It’s about the end result and being consistent and understanding the process.
“I thought we were better in practice. We weren’t great. Finals week at Illinois is a very challenging task. We didn’t have the right combative spirit that you need to have. I was hoping that was gone.”
The only Illinois player Underwood praised for effort — for “playing with your hair on fire all the time” — was Alan Griffin. The sophomore guard finished with eight points, a team-high six rebounds and also two technicals.
“He was sensational with the intensity with which he played,” Underwood said of Griffin. “The effort going to the offensive glass and rebounding the basketball. Alan had six rebounds, and it was just effort-based.”
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with a game-high 21 points. He was one of the bright spots offensively in a game where Illinois shot a season-low 36 percent. That those offensive struggles affected the Illini defensively, though, stuck with Dosunmu after the game.
“There’s times when we let our offensive droughts (affect) our defense,” Dosunmu said. “That can’t happen. We have to be ferocious on defense no matter how it is on offense. I feel like we do it sometimes, and other times we don’t. Me being a leader, Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) being a leader, we just have to emphasize that more on the team. Every game for 40 minutes, nameless and faceless.”
Nameless and faceless is how Illinois has approached every opponent this season. Missouri went the opposite route. The “Illinois” across the jersey of the Tigers’ opponent meant something extra.
“I just know from the beginning I really wanted to win this game for my teammates,” Missouri forward Mitchell Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of guys from around this area, and they want to brag. Everybody wants to brag about this game, so it kind of channeled into me even not being from here. I really wanted to win this game.”