Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Missouri's forward Mitchell Smith (5) in the Braggin´ Rights basketball game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.