CHAMPAIGN — How secret is a scrimmage if everyone actually knows which basketball teams are playing?
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu mentioned the team’s “secret scrimmage” during an appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ in late September at the Esquire in downtown Champaign. Illini forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili dropped the matchup a couple days later at Big Ten media day in early October at the Hilton Rosemont, where Stadium’s Jeff Goodman tweeted out a list of all 16 scrimmages Big Ten teams would play this month. Penn State and Rutgers have two each.
The secret is out.
Illinois will play at South Carolina on Sunday — a game made by longtime friends and former colleagues Brad Underwood and Frank Martin. Not that either can mention their opponent by name until after the scrimmage has happened.
Even then how much is disclosed is up to each respective program. It can range from nothing to a basic box score to essentially full recitation of everything that happened. See the Marquette-Indiana and Gonzaga-Michigan State scrimmages from this past weekend as ones that fall into the latter category.
“I think everybody approaches these things a little bit different,” Underwood said during his own ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ appearance earlier this week. He spoke about the “secret scrimmages” all without using the words “South” or “Carolina” in the same sentence.
“We’re actually going to have a practice,” Underwood continued about Sunday’s schedule. “We’ll do practice drills against each other.”
On tap for the Illini and Gamecocks will be several different situational drills. They’ll each run their halfcourt offense against the opposing halfcourt defense. Three-possession drills will give the teams a chance to work in transition. Late-game situations are also on tap, and one segment of the practice will be focused solely on baseline out-of-bounds plays.
“Then we’ll obviously scrimmage and have officials in and do all of that,” Underwood said. “It’s more about trying to figure out who can play and who can’t. You see somebody else for the first time. I don’t get overly concerned with the outcome. I’m more worried about the execution and who can perform against somebody else.”
What happens after the practice and scrimmage is just as important in Underwood’s opinion. Both he and Martin — who worked together at Kansas State from 2007 to 2011 and then at South Carolina for the 2012-13 season — will then have an opportunity to share what they’ve learned as their teams squared off in an informal, yet educational, setting.
This secret scrimmage is less than a week away from the Illini’s first exhibition game against Lewis on Nov. 1 at State Farm Center, one more tune-up before the Illinois season opener on Nov. 5 against Nicholls State.
“I think one of the great things about these — and I’ve done this with everybody — is we try to let opposing coaches come talk to our team and I go talk to theirs,” Underwood said. “It just gives you a little bit of an insight, a different voice, to hear what they think. Positive. Negative. Things to work on. That’s why these things are so wonderful. You can utilize that time in so many ways to help make your team better. That’s why they’re invaluable.”