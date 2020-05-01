CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood put out a starting lineup featuring Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier together at the start of the 2019-20 season for a reason.
Beyond the obvious of getting three of his best players on the court together, Underwood liked the versatility of a backcourt that featured three guards with varied, yet complementary, skill sets.
Underwood shifted Feliz back to his previous role as sixth man throughout the middle portion of the season to give a spark to Illinois’ bench unit.
But the Illini coach reverted to the three-headed guard monster in the stretch run that featured five wins in six games in the final month of the season.
That approach shouldn’t have been a surprise. Underwood relied on a guard-heavy lineup in his lone season at Oklahoma State. His three Stephen F. Austin teams were the same. In fact, Underwood essentially went with a regular four-guard lineup during his time with the Lumberjacks.
The graduation of Feliz and Dosunmu’s potential exit for professional basketball won’t change Underwood’s approach either. Not with the way he stacked Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class with five-star guard Adam Miller and four-star guard Andre Curbelo.
That combo is part present, part future of the Illinois backcourt.
“That’s going to be fun to watch,” Underwood said of his future guard pairing. “You’re talking about two guys that have the ability to make others around them really, really good. They’re both very, very good passers. They’re both capable scorers at a high level. Adam’s got just tremendous range. He’s a tremendous shooter, yet can play on the ball as well. There’s a lot of excitement from my standpoint about the thought of those two developing an unbelievable chemistry with each other in the backcourt.
“They’re both guys that make their teammates better, and they’ll make each other better. There’s no doubt about that.”
Curbelo and Miller already started forging that bond during the 2019-20 season. That their respective high school teams both played at the Beach Ball Classic in late December in Myrtle Beach, S.C., gave them some time together before they hit campus.
“I love his game,” Curbelo said about Miller. “He’s a guy that can score at any level. Just knowing that for the future and we’re going to be teammates, I know I can get him the ball whenever I want. He’s a great kid, great athlete. He can do pretty much everything, so I’m excited about that.”
Miller was just as complementary about his future teammate. While Morgan Park and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran didn’t meet in the Beach Ball Classic, the future Illinois Mr. Basketball got a firsthand look at Curbelo’s game as he earned tournament Most Outstanding Player honors even though the Crusaders finished third.
“Man, Curbelo is a pro,” Miller said. “He does all the right things on the court. He just plays the game the right way. He knows how to play the game. He plays hard. I love playing with somebody like him who just wants to play basketball. The ‘Mamba Mentality’ that’s what I live by, and I see him live by it, too. He’s going to be a big piece of helping me win next year.”
Curbelo and Miller won’t just fit next to each other next season at Illinois. Underwood sees a fit for them alongside the other guards on the Illinois roster, like Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson.
Like the 2019-20 guard group, Underwood sees the 2020-21 version featuring no “like pieces.” Hutcherson adds in a needed shooter alongside Miller and Frazier. Williams and Frazier bring a wealth of experience and status as defensive stoppers. And Curbelo fills that more traditional point guard role.
“When you look on the court, it gives us an opportunity to play small,” Underwood said. “It gives us an opportunity to maybe play four guards and have tremendous passing and have tremendous athleticism. That’s pretty exciting to have that flexibility.”
Finding an on-court balance with that stable of guards is something Illinois was able to figure out this past season. The trio of Dosunmu, Feliz and Frazier worked. Underwood is just as confident the next combination will be as successful in 2020-21.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” he said. “We have so much versatility. It kind of works itself out throughout the course of experience and give and take and learning and figuring out peoples’ strengths. We’ve spent a lot of time studying a lot of different things offensively that I’m excited about. You could see us play a lot of different lineups, as we did this year. We still have all of those luxuries. We’ll be a different team, and we’ve got to capitalize on that.”